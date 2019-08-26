Businesses in a southwest Eau Claire industrial park were mostly apathetic to the city’s plan to switch from a lengthy set of restrictions that has governed buildings there to a shorter, more general plan.
Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager, said he had spoken with nearly all of Sky Park Industrial Center’s current tenants about abolishing restrictive covenants in favor of a general development plan.
“The vast majority of them were ambivalent,” White said.
Park Ridge Distributing and Advanced Engineering Concepts even volunteered letters of support for the change, which the City Council will consider at its 4 p.m. meeting today in the county Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
The change is intended to entice more businesses to consider Sky Park, which has been open for 37 years but remains half full.
“The Sky Park development plan simplifies the approval process, hopefully making Sky Park more attractive to businesses,” said Scott Allen, the city’s community development director.
One of the steps that will no longer be needed is a meeting with current Sky Park tenants that prospective builders would have before going through the city’s normal approval process.
The new plan is considerably shorter — five pages long — than the 21 pages of restrictive covenants.
However, it does keep much of the exterior standards from the covenants, including that lots maintain a “park-like atmosphere” with grass and landscaping instead of large parking lots along roads in Sky Park.
One change is that new buildings on corner lots will only need one facade with high-end building materials, instead of on both sides bordering streets.
Though no one came to speak during Monday night’s public hearing on the Sky Park changes, Allen noted that a couple of homeowners have given their feedback to the city.
Kelly Kavanagh, who lives in a subdivision behind the industrial park, spoke to the city’s Plan Commission last week, according to meeting minutes. He told that group that neighbors occasionally have troubles tied to noise and lighting in the industrial park at night time.
Councilman David Klinkhammer noted that the last time an issue came up around Sky Park, it was from businesses there that were frustrated that exceptions were being made to a covenant requiring fire suppression sprinklers.
That requirement won’t be part of the new plan, Allen said, leaving it up to state building codes to determine which buildings need fire sprinklers.
White said that a current Sky Park business did ask if there would be refunds for building features they paid for that will no longer be mandated. White replied there wouldn’t be any refunds, but tenants that expand in Sky Park would abide by the new plan, not the old covenants, for their new construction.
Four longtime Sky Park businesses fought the city in 2016 over changes made to the covenants in recent years that allowed a small office-type business to move into the park and made exceptions to the fire sprinkler requirement.
Documation, Radix Laboratories, Valley Builders Hardware and Eagle Printing & Label contended the changes eroded the value of their buildings and sued the city.
However, a county judge and state appeals court upheld the city’s ability to unilaterally change the covenants because of its status as majority landowner in Sky Park.
The businesses appealed their case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which decided in June 2018 to not hear the case.
Between vacant lots and a former landfill now used as a solar farm, the city still owns 53% of Sky Park’s land. The city is currently in talks with two businesses contemplating a move into Sky Park, White said, and a current tenant that is considering expansion.