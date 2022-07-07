EAU CLAIRE — The commercial airline that flies between Chippewa Valley Regional Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport is reducing its schedule.
Starting Tuesday, there will only be one United Express arrival and departure daily at the Eau Claire airport, cutting down from the current two round-trip flights on most days there.
SkyWest Airlines, which handles those flights for United, stated that it has already notified travelers who booked upcoming flights of the schedule change.
“The new schedule has been timed to provide travelers with an early morning departure and late evening arrival to provide maximum connection opportunities,” the airline wrote in an emailed statement to the Leader-Telegram.
Prior to its March announcement that it intends to withdraw from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport and 28 others due to a pilot shortage, SkyWest had been making two round-trip flights daily from Eau Claire.
After that announcement, SkyWest reduced its service on Tuesdays and Saturdays to one flight, but kept two flights on other days. In April, the airline notified the airport of its desire to reduce service to one round-trip flight every day.
Airport Director Charity Zich wrote a letter on June 30 to the U.S. Department of Transportation about effects that SkyWest’s schedule changes have had for the airport and travelers.
Changes to the timing of flights made since March provided travelers with fewer options for connecting flights, which has reduced passenger traffic at the airport, she wrote.
The impending reduction of flights is another blow to the airport, which is served by the federal Essential Air Service program that provides subsidized commercial flights to major airports.
“While we do appreciate the great challenges the domestic airline industry faces today with pilot shortages, we are extremely disappointed that our service must suffer a downgrade to one flight a day until a replacement carrier has been selected for EAU EAS,” Zich wrote.
In the same letter, Zich urged federal regulators to “move very swiftly” to approve the proposal by Sun Country Airlines to serve as successor to SkyWest at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. The airport is hoping flights from the Minneapolis-based airline can begin there in November.
Sun Country’s proposal is to fly twice-weekly round-trips between Eau Claire and Minneapolis, plus seasonal flights to Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Myers. Fla. Its flight schedule would be less frequent than other airlines that proposed service to Eau Claire, but Sun Country would be using Boeing 737-800s that can hold 186 passengers. Boutique Airways and Southern Airways Express — the latter of which withdrew its proposal before the Airport Commission made its recommendation — had pitched more frequent flights, but using turboprop planes that could seat only about 10 passengers.
On May 20, the local Airport Commission unanimously recommended Sun Country as its preferred option. The airport is now awaiting a decision from federal regulators on Sun Country’s proposal. As it would have less frequent flights than requirements for the Essential Air Service program, a waiver would also need to be approved for it to qualify.
Prior to Sun Country beginning flights, there would also need to be upgrades to airport security, which would take several months, according to correspondence Zich previously sent to federal regulators.