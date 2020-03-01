Above: One of the unique machines displayed at the Bracketeers Snow Show on Saturday in Brackett was a restored 1937 Bombardier owned by Travis Lindberg of neighboring Cleghorn. The invention by Joseph-Armand Bombardier revolutionized travel on snow-covered terrain. The Bombardier company subsequently introduced the first snowmobile — the legendary Ski-Doo — in 1959.
Right: More than 100 mechanized sleds from earlier days were displayed Saturday at the vintage snowmobile show. Entries included snowmobiles both original and restored.