Aubray Wegner, 7, of Eau Claire takes her mother, Tonya, on a sled ride Sunday down the hill at the city's Oakwood Hills Neighborhood Park. The park at 4433 Oakwood Hills Parkway was a busy place for winter sports enthusiasts of all ages. For those wondering if this week will be suitable for sledding, AccuWeather is predicting highs ranging from 40 degrees Thursday to 16 Wednesday and lows from 22 today to 3 degrees below zero on Tuesday. The only precipitation expected through Friday will be snow and rain at times in the afternoon on Thursday. For more weather information see Page 8B.