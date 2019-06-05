All 28 spots in the Eau Claire school district’s new virtual charter school are spoken for.
Those spots were all tentatively claimed by students who live within the district’s attendance area — the only ones eligible to apply by Friday’s initial application deadline.
Twenty-nine students applied for admission to Eau Claire Virtual School by the deadline, and a random lottery on Monday determined which student was put on the waiting list, said Jim Schmitt, the district’s director of teaching and learning.
The new online charter school will launch in the district this fall after the Eau Claire school board approved it by a unanimous vote in April.
Board members said they were interested in meeting more diverse learning needs and attracted to the opportunity to connect with more students and families.
The pilot project will serve students in grades six through 12 in the 2019-20 academic year.
The district will send letters today to all the families awarded spots in the virtual school and then staff will schedule meetings with those families to share details, set expectations and ensure the virtual concept is a good fit for the students.
“Virtual schools are different than brick-and-mortar schools,” Schmitt said. “The district and online provider will check in, but the kids will have a lot of responsibility and autonomy, and sometimes that is unanticipated.”
While the district has a crucial role, administrators want to make sure students and families understand they do too.
“We want it to be a really good experience for everybody,” Schmitt said.
In the event that some students change their minds and back out, a new application period will open in July for students who live outside district boundaries and want to open enroll in Eau Claire Virtual School. A lottery drawing to determine which of those students are awarded any remaining slots would take place Aug. 1.
The school board approved a plan to expand the virtual school to serve kindergarten through 12th grade in 2020-21, although the enrollment limit in future years has not yet been determined.
Schmitt said the small initial number of spots would allow staff to really support participants and make adjustments to meet the needs of students. The first pool of applicants includes students enrolled in other virtual schools and those who attend traditional district schools or private schools.
The board wanted families who live in the Eau Claire attendance area but have students open enroll in virtual schools based elsewhere to know they can receive that same alternative style of learning in their home district, Schmitt said.
“It’s another way to reach a child,” he said.
Wisconsin had 42 public online charter school programs in 2018-19, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.