LAC DU FLAMBEAU — Small-business owner Richard “Dick” Ausman has launched a campaign to challenge U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.
Ausman, 61, a Democrat from Lac du Flambeau, indicated that his frustration with Tiffany, R-Minocqua, motivated him to enter the race — his first attempt at elected office.
“Tiffany prioritizes the needs of corporations, millionaires and special interests, while folks at home are left to pay the price,” Ausman said in a news release. “Tom Tiffany can’t separate fact from fiction, and perpetuates misinformation in an attempt to divide the voters of the district.”
Ausman said he seeks to represent all constituents, adding, “We are all Badgers/Wisconsinites — Democrats, Republicans, Independents and whoever — and no matter if you live on a farm or in a city apartment, everyone deserves to have someone in Washington who’s looking out for them, and that’s why I’m running.”
Tiffany, a former state legislator, took office after winning a May 2020 special election to replace former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned to attend to family health matters. Tiffany then easily won reelection in the November 2020 general election. He formally announced his reelection bid last month.
In his announcement, Tiffany cited high inflation early in the Biden administration as the result of “the consequences of radical liberal rule in Washington” and blamed rising violent crime rates on what he labeled the “pro-crime, de-fund the police policies of Democrats in Washington and George Soros-funded district attorneys.”
Tiffany went on to criticize Democrats for encouraging illegal immigration and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with stay-at-home orders, “unnecessary” mask mandates and “unconstitutional” vaccine requirements instead of “punishing China for unleashing a deadly virus on the world.”
“America’s decline must be stopped,” Tiffany said in a news release. “I look forward to offering solutions to restore America’s greatness.”
For his part, Ausman listed fighting for health care access, protecting democracy and advocating for 7th District constituents among his priorities as a candidate.
“I support the Democratic Party values that our economy should work for everyone, health care is a right, and we must strengthen and defend our democracy,” Ausman said, “but my upbringing taught me the value of a dollar, and my career in business taught me to be cautious when spending that dollar, so I will be a careful steward of American taxpayers’ money and ensure that the 7th Congressional District gets their fair share.”
Ausman, who was born and raised in Merrill, graduated from UW-Madison and went on to become a business-to-business media and consumer media publisher, serving as a publishing company executive.
Other candidates registered so far with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to run in the 7th District, comprised of much of northern Wisconsin, include Republican David Kunelius II of Arbor Vitae and independent Ken Driessen of Hayward.
The primary will be Aug. 9, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.