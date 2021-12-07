AUGUSTA — Though a small city of only about 1,500 residents in the 1940s, Augusta was represented by nine people at what became known as a “day of infamy.”
On Tuesday — the 80th anniversary of the surprise attack by Japanese forces on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii — a set of memorial tiles was commemorated for Augusta veterans who were there and survived.
“This is an amazingly large number from such a small town,” said John Englesby, who led the effort to get all nine tiles added to the memorial site in Augusta.
Englesby is the son of Philo N.K. “Pinky” Englesby, who had been present at the attack. The elder Englesby, who died in 2000, had been serving in the U.S. Navy as a medic and treated many troops who were wounded or burned in the attack.
In summer 2018, John Englesby had a tile honoring his dad’s service and noting his presence at Pearl Harbor added to one of the stone tablets at Augusta Veterans Memorial Park. After that, he heard from another veteran’s child — Suzy Matysik — who told him about other Augusta residents who were present at the attack.
“It’s something we always knew as kids,” Matysik said at Tuesday’s ceremony.
Her father, Loyd A. Zook, was among those veterans connected by Pearl Harbor. With her on Tuesday, Matysik carried a framed black-and-white photograph of her dad standing alongside five other men who graduated from Augusta High School between 1935 and 1938. With Hawaii’s tropical fauna in the background, the six young men are casually posed with arms resting on each others’ shoulders. Matysik doesn’t know exactly when the photo was taken, but she said it was sometime after the attack when the six friends had time to relax.
The idea of honoring all of the Augusta veterans who were at the Pearl Harbor attack stuck with John Englesby, who resides in Madison, and he took on the task.
Last month the new tiles were installed in time for Veterans Day to both recognize that occasion as well as have them in place in time for Tuesday’s 80th anniversary.
Matysik credited John Englesby for his determination to get the additional tiles made for all the Augusta veterans with the Pearl Harbor connection.
“It’s just gratifying,” she said of seeing her father’s name added to the stone tablet in the memorial park.
A light snow fell throughout the 20-minute ceremony on the crowd of about 40 people gathered at the small memorial park nestled between buildings on Augusta’s main drag.
“I’ll take the cold for a little while,” said Carol Peuse of the local American Legion Auxiliary. “It’s the least I can do.”
Representatives from numerous veterans organizations were there to commemorate the landmark day in World War II and U.S. history, and the role played by Augusta residents.
“When you consider a town of this size, this is remarkable,” said Chris Kowalkowski, director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.
Visiting from the Madison museum for Tuesday’s ceremony, Kowalkowski said the amount of people in Augusta who served in the armed forces is indicative of the “sense of service” that he sees in similar small communities across the state.
The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor killed about 2,400 Americans, most of them sailors on the ships moored at the naval base. The explosion and sinking of the battleship USS Arizona alone killed 1,104.
While it had been a sneak attack by the Japanese intended to cripple the U.S.’s Pacific fleet, it became a rallying cry that made the United States join World War II the following day.
“Pearl Harbor woke the U.S.,” John Englesby said.