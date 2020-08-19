Blue Ox Music Festival organizers are presenting a festival this year after all.
A scaled down version of the bluegrass-Americana event will run Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Whispering Pines Campground in the town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
Renamed Live from the Pines, the party will feature Feeding Leroy, Them Coulee Boys and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades on Aug. 28, and Chicken Wire Empire, Armchair Boogie and Charlie Parr on Aug. 29.
Attendance for the event will be capped at 250 people at the campground, and social distancing will be enforced. The event will be livestreamed for free on various Blue Ox social media destinations.
With only 250 tickets being made available, the costs for the festival are slightly higher than expected. Tickets are $300 for a general admission and unreserved tent camping ticket, and general admission only is $265 a person. Optional campsites start at $150 for a tent or non-electric RV campsite and are capped at a $350 stage view electric campsite.
In a social media post Monday, Blue Ox organizers said they are doing their due diligence to ensure the scaled down 2020 Blue Ox Music Festival is safe for everyone involved. They have also linked to the COVID-19 safety guidelines on their website they will be adhering to during the event.
According to the post: “With our sixth annual festival canceled, don’t miss your chance to see some of your favorite Blue Ox artists perform in an intimate setting with plenty of space to spread out in the festival bowl you’ve all grown to love. We want this to be a safe yet enjoyable experience for all so as a result we have come up with a comprehensive plan to make this happen.”
Their plan includes a health questionnaire, mandatory for each visitor and employee, that asks about contact tracing from their day of arrival and possible COVID-19 symptoms. If any individual displays symptoms of COVID-19, they will be refused entry into the event and will be refunded. Other measures include socially distant circles being placed throughout the grounds, masks being required when outside of the circles, showers being closed in the campgrounds and sanitation resources being offered throughout the grounds.
The previous incarnation of the Blue Ox Music Festival was set for June but was delayed until August due to the outbreak of coronavirus around the world and ultimately canceled a short time later. The original lineup of the 2020 festival included numerous acts such as Gov’t Mule, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band Charley Crockett and others.
Local favorites and Blue Ox Music Festival veterans, Them Coulee Boys said they are happy to be a part of the resurrected festival and look forward to taking the stage again.
“We’re happy to be back at Blue Ox Music Festival for another Live From the Pines. This time it’s a hybrid, a livestream and an in-person socially distanced event. See you there (or on the internet).”
Tickets for the Blue Ox Music Festival Live from the Pines event next week are available now on the Blue Ox Festival website, blueoxmusicfestival.com, or by calling 715-602-4440.