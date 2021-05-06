EAU CLAIRE — In a bid to offer COVID-19 vaccines to more members of the community, Chippewa Valley health departments are shifting vaccination efforts toward smaller, temporary, walk-up clinics at outdoor public events.
Health officials say it’s important to get vaccine opportunities closer to people — in their neighborhoods, workplaces and at entertainment events — to remove barriers.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has offered a free walk-up clinic at the Eau Claire Downtown Farmer’s Market; it’s also holding one at the River Prairie Festival in Altoona Saturday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the River Prairie Center, 1445 Front Porch Place, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“We as a Health Department are doing a lot of pop-up or onsite vaccination efforts,” Giese said at a Thursday press conference. “We’ve been at churches and employment locations for the last couple weeks … we want to make it easy for people.”
People don’t need an appointment at the River Prairie Festival vaccination clinic; people 18 and older can walk in and receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. They don’t need proof of insurance, identification or proof of citizenship, according to the festival’s website. Giese said getting a vaccine there will take about 20 minutes, including a 15-minute waiting period to protect against rare allergic reactions to the shot.
In Buffalo County, Wisconsin and Minnesota residents can get a single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot at walk-up clinics today and Saturday, the Buffalo County Health and Human Services announced this week.
Those clinics are today from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to Beth’s Twin Bluffs Cafe, S286 Highway 35, Nelson. People are recommended to bring health insurance cards.
The large-scale vaccination sites in the Eau Claire area are still operating, including federally-supported clinic at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena and a Prevea Health-operated clinic at Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie.
But as the weekly number of shots plateaus across the Chippewa Valley, public health leaders say it’s critical to get vaccine opportunities closer to the public.
“It’s a strategy that does make a difference for many of us who have busy and complicated lives,” Giese said Thursday. “If we have (vaccines) in a place where we’re already at, whether an employment site or a smaller site ... it really makes it simple and easier to say yes.”
The number of COVID-19 shots administered weekly is declining in Eau Claire County.
About 4,700 doses of the vaccine were given out last week, compared to 7,500 doses at the county’s peak in the first week of April.
Forty-six percent of the county’s residents have gotten at least one dose; 40% are fully vaccinated. Health Department officials have said they’re aiming for 80% of the county’s population to be vaccinated.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County is continuing at the same level, about six new cases per day, as it has for the last several weeks.
The public can visit www.covid19eauclaire.com to find vaccine appointments and case data.