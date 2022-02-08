CADOTT — A national illness detection program aiming to stop illness trends before they spread is making inroads in west-central Wisconsin.
It’s the holy grail of public health, and several regional schools already are dipping their toes in the previously uncharted waters.
The schools are participating in the FLUency program operated by Kinsa, a California-based company that makes internet-connected thermometers that can be paired with an app to track students’ symptoms. The program provides free smart thermometers to families in participating schools.
More than 100 Wisconsin schools are participating in the program this year, including about 20 in west-central Wisconsin.
“I’ve gotten good feedback from parents who like having an extra thermometer around the house, and a lot of them like the app so they can see trends and see what illnesses are going around the school,” said Jessica Hager, school nurse for the Cadott school district, which has been enrolled in the program since the summer of 2019.
Hager supports the concept enough that she also helped bring the program to the other three districts — Cornell, Lake Holcombe and Gilman — she serves.
“It helps me with my job because a lot of what I do is monitor strep throat, pink eye, influenza and other trends affecting classrooms,” Hager said.
Kinsa, which introduced the first Food and Drug Administration-approved smart thermometer in 2014, launched its FLUency program in schools the following year. The program is now operating in 5,000 schools across the country.
That includes a plan started last year to offer the technology to all schools in the city of New York, with the goal of creating a citywide early warning and response system for outbreaks.
The initiative arose from the frustration of Kinsa founder Inder Singh over the idea that smart technology offered real-time data about weather, what friends are doing, the fastest route to a destination and a host of other topics, but not much to improve public health, said Nita Nehru, Kinsa’s FLUency director.
Singh’s solution was to develop a smart thermometer — often the first thing parents reach for when they suspect their child is ill — that connects via bluetooth to a cellphone app that displays local trends and also offers advice to users about possible responses.
“Think of it as a nurse in your pocket,” Nehru said. “FLUency is our mission — to predict, prepare for and prevent the spread of illness — put into action.”
Schools are a good place for such an early warning system because they are a common place where illnesses spread in communities, she said, noting that Kinsa’s technology has enabled it to detect the spread of seasonal flu before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to spot spikes in fevers about 18 days before hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 surged.
Nehru emphasized that all of the data collected by the company is aggregated and kept anonymous.
Thus, parents might see on their app that five fourth-graders at their child’s school have spiked a fever in the past three days and four have tested positive for strep, giving families valuable information that could affect what medical care they seek without revealing the private health information of individual students. While the app does not diagnose illnesses, it can guide parents to the next possible steps based on local trends and the patient’s age, symptoms and level of fever.
“By doing that we are able to give users a little more peace of mind in that moment of need,” Nehru said.
She shared an extreme example from the early years of the program when a Minnesota mother claimed the app likely saved her son’s life. That occurred when one son was undergoing chemotherapy cancer treatments at the same time another son came home from school complaining about not feeling well. The Kinsa app showed evidence of strep and flu outbreaks in the school.
Though a doctor said the boy didn’t show classic signs of either, the mom insisted on having him tested and the results came back positive for both strep and the flu. The mom used that information to keep the boys isolated from each other, possibly preventing the immunocompromised son from contracting what could have been a fatal disease.
The data also can guide the actions of school nurses or administrators if they see an illness beginning to spread through a school.
The program is partly funded by Lysol, which also provides a stockpile of free disinfectant wipes to participating schools.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after Cadott schools joined the program, Hager said the extra wipes and additional information about symptoms were beneficial to the district.
“It’s pretty cool technology as far as the app, especially in these not-so-fun times,” Hager said. “Our health care system is so overwhelmed right now with everything, so if we can get people an extra tool they can use at home, then that technology is a good thing. ... It’s a free resource for my families, and I’m all for it.”
Allison Boos, an administrative assistant at Cadott Elementary who has two sons attending the school, is an advocate of the program and the way it offers families access to health information.
“I think it’s a great program,” Boos said. “I think a lot of times, especially in rural areas, families don’t have access to a good thermometer, so they don’t always know if it’s safe for their kids to come to school.”
Beyond that, she said, the app also offers helpful information about illnesses affecting students and actions parents should consider if their children show certain symptoms.
Family participation in the program is optional and can range from just taking a free thermometer to entering data in the app to help guide the actions of others in the district.
“Of course, the more families that participate, the better insight you’re going to have,” Nehru said, noting that data indicate higher participation rates lead to families more promptly taking appropriate steps to stop the spread of illness such as visiting a doctor, taking antiviral medications (if needed), keeping children home and stepping up handwashing and sanitizing efforts.
“That’s the idea — people help others by putting their information in,” she said. “We protect individual privacy but tell people where the symptoms are. That type of knowledge is beneficial for the greater good.”
It doesn’t take a smart thermometer to identify that harnessing technology to improve public health is an emerging trend, even right here in the Chippewa Valley.