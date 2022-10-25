EAU CLAIRE — State Sen. Jeff Smith is seeking another term in the state Legislature, while a relative newcomer to politics is challenging him in the Nov. 8 election in the 31st state Senate District.
After previously serving two terms in the state Assembly and finishing up his first term in the state Senate, Democrat Smith of the Eau Claire County town of Brunswick said there’s more work for him to do in the state Legislature.
“I have a lot more to accomplish,” he said in a telephone interview with the Leader-Telegram.
The 31st state Senate District consists of all of Buffalo and Trempealeau counties, most of Pierce County, parts of Jackson, Dunn and Eau Claire counties, including most of the city of Eau Claire.
Looking to unseat Smith is Dave Estenson, a small businessman and Republican from rural Whitehall who has become increasingly prominent in Trempealeau County politics in the past couple of years, starting with protests to government restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I became politically active during COVID when the mask mandate came down,” he said.
He was a leader in a crowd of 300 people who protested Trempealeau County’s attempts to enact its own mask mandate in 2021. The local group that grew from that, the Liberty Alliance, then promoted the idea earlier this year of Trempealeau County becoming a sanctuary from new state or federal gun laws. That even led to a resolution, which did fail in a 12-4 vote of the County Board in June, according to a Trempealeau County Times article.
In addition to activism, Estenson ran for local office, winning a spot on the Whitehall school board in the April 2021 election. He feels that experience in overseeing a rural school district would be useful in the state Senate.
“Being on the school board I do have some insider knowledge on issues of funding schools that need to be brought to the state level,” he said.
In particular he noted the high costs districts face funding special education and feels the state should be doing more to help out with that.
Improving school funding is also on Smith’s list of priorities. The senator calls for “fair public schools funding” by getting rid of the current formula that puts revenue caps on school districts based on their enrollment and property values. He said it’s unfair and results in equity gaps between districts and has forced many to go to referendums to try and meet their needs.
To get more funding for private schools, Smith said he’d want to end a state program that provides money to families that send their children to private schools.
“Let’s start with repealing this terrible voucher program,” Smith said.
Campaign finance reform, environmental protection, improving health care access and making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote are among the other priorities that first got Smith into state politics and remain on his agenda today, he said.
And he boasts that he introduced the second-highest amount of bills among state legislators during the last session. But Smith blames the state Legislature’s Republican leadership and a very partisan atmosphere for almost all of his bills getting stalled.
“As per the mode of operation of the Republican Party these days, I only had one public hearing on my bills,” Smith said, alluding to a proposal he had for ranked-choice voting.
To bridge the gap between Democrats and Republicans, Smith said he’d seek out opportunities to connect personally with legislators from across the aisle to improve relationships between the two parties.
Estenson cited his experiences as a former law enforcement officer to explain how he’d work with those across the aisle and consult with experts when it comes to making legislation.
“I can work with anyone — no matter what letter they have after their name if it’s a good solution,” he said.
Both candidates believe the state needs to play a role in addressing challenges faced by rural areas.
For Smith, that includes expanding broadband internet access to help farmers.
“I know how important it is for our economy to grow, for rural Wisconsin to grow and thrive,” he said.
Also living in a rural area, Estenson also said he’s interested in helping out towns and counties with funding for roads, first responders, firefighters and ambulance services.
“I’m very concerned about the lack of rural infrastructure funding,” he said.
While Estenson has owned and driven for his own small trucking company for a decade, his conduct during his previous career have been the focus of negative campaigning against him recently.
Smith’s campaign and the Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee have been broadcasting ads and mailing fliers on allegations that Estenson engaged in inappropriate sexual relationships with women while he was a police officer.
The committee first sent a news release on Sept. 19 that included redacted copies of a state Department of Justice investigation that took place from January 2005 to March 2007. Estenson worked full time for the Osseo Police Department from October 2002 until March 2007 and part-time for the Strum Police Department from 2001 to 2004.
The investigation report included accusations that Estenson solicited sexual favors from a woman to get her out of a citation, overlooked that a woman he’d flirted with while off-duty at a bar was not old enough to be drinking alcohol and had sex while in uniform at a police station.
Estenson denied the allegations, but did tell investigators about consensual relationships he’d had while working for those agencies during a March 2007 interview, shortly before he resigned from the Osseo Police Department.
Estenson holds today that the allegations against him were false.
“Obviously it was unfounded,” he said. "Unfortunately when you put a badge on your chest, you put a target on your back."
He attributes his resignation to his job in Osseo to a move to Minnesota with his wife that was already in progress as the investigation into him was wrapping up. Estenson said the Wright County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota did a background check on him, reviewed the investigation reports and did decide to hire him as a deputy.