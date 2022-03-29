EAU CLAIRE — Despite the frustration of being in the minority in what he considers an extremely partisan Legislature, state Sen. Jeff Smith recently announced his intention to seek a second term in the 31st Senate District.
Smith, D-town of Brunswick, said one of his top priorities has been and will continue to be pushing for a nonpartisan panel to draw voting districts in Wisconsin.
“I think it’s indisputable that we are a gerrymandered state with a majority party that is not listening and is unwilling to bend, and I think I’ve forced the conversation as much as anyone,” said Smith, an Eau Claire native who also served in the Assembly from 2007-2011.
While elections have been fair, Smith said, the playing field is not because of the state’s unfair maps — something he said is unlikely to change in the short term no matter what maps ultimately are approved for this fall’s election.
So why keep up the fight?
“Someone’s got to do it,” Smith said. “Someone’s got to be a voice of reason and a voice for constituents feeling their voice is not being heard.”
Smith called on voters to rise up and put pressure on legislators to work together in a bipartisan fashion, saying the question he hears most from the public is: “Why can’t Democrats and Republicans work together?”
Reaching out to voters of all political persuasions is one reason Smith, 67, regularly holds what he calls “Stop & Talks,” or office hours open to anyone who wants to stop next to his 1999 Dodge Ram pickup to discuss an issue or ask a question. The former Brunswick town chair also was a local small business owner for more than 25 years.
Other priorities that Smith pledged to keep working on, if reelected, are protecting the water supply from PFAS contamination, improving funding for public schools, expanding broadband access and aiding the state’s struggling agricultural industry.
“These are things that should not be partisan — protecting our water, making sure everyone is connected and helping our farmers,” he said.
Smith, who serves as caucus chair for Senate Democrats, also noted that he believes it’s beneficial for constituents to have a representative in party leadership.
In a district considered slightly tilted toward Republicans, Smith expects his race to be targeted, but he’s OK with that.
“All the districts should be more like this one where you have to fight for it,” Smith said, explaining that redistricting plans emphasizing more evenly split districts would force lawmakers to be more accountable to voters.
With Republicans only one seat away from a veto-proof majority in the Senate, Smith also sees himself as sort of a last line of defense in helping Democratic Gov. Tony Evers provide some balance in a state with a GOP-controlled Legislature and a conservative majority on the Supreme Court.
Two other candidates, Republicans Amber Provance of Pepin and David Estenson of Whitehall, have websites indicating they plan to run for the 31st District seat. The primary will be Aug. 11, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.