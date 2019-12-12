Parts of Interstate 94 in the Eau Claire area were closed for nearly five hours due to a semitrailer crash on Thursday as motorists saw treacherous travel due to a snowstorm.
Numerous crashes were reported during the morning as about 4½ inches of snow fell on the Eau Claire area, including multiple semitrailers and a school bus that went into ditches.
Three semis collided at about 9:48 a.m. on Interstate 94 between Eau Claire and Osseo, which led to secondary crashes and all lanes of traffic being blocked, according to the State Patrol.
“We had the initial crash and several other run-offs and crashes that happened as people queued up behind the crash,” explained Sgt. Tim Weiberg of the State Patrol.
One truck driver had to be pulled out of his vehicle, but the State Patrol reported there were no injuries in the initial three-semi crash.
Westbound lanes reopened during the morning, but it wasn’t until 2:33 p.m. that eastbound lanes had been cleared and traffic could flow.
During the I-94 closure, traffic had been rerouted to U.S. 53, but that also brought backups on Eau Claire’s south side as motorists were merging onto the temporary detour during the snowfall, according to a Facebook post from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.
State troopers from the Eau Claire post responded to 15 separate crashes and 14 run-offs on highways in the area on Thursday morning, according to Weiberg.
Describing the road conditions, Weiberg said there was an icy layer on the bottom that was covered by continually falling snow that was difficult for plow drivers to keep up with.
“When it came, it came down hard,” he said.
On a rural highway just north of Chippewa Falls, a school bus slid off into a ditch and turned on its side just before noon.
All of the eight children on board were OK, reported no injuries and their parents were immediately notified of the incident, according to the Chippewa County Emergency Management Office.
A second bus arrived with schools Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos and Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas on board to comfort the children while they were dropped off at their 4-K class sites.
“I was so impressed by the emergency responders and the care that they gave our students,” Eilopoulous said. “I appreciate it so much. We have a great working relationship with them, an ongoing working relationship and to see them showing the level of care with our kids that we show for our kids it felt good to see and I was really impressed with how they handled things.”
Drivers also had trouble with slippery roads in the city of Eau Claire as well.
The Eau Claire Police Department responded to 14 traffic crashes and motorists in need of help until the snow stopped falling in the early afternoon, according to public information officer Josh Miller.
Between midnight and 2 p.m. Thursday, there was 4½ inches of snowfall reported in the Eau Claire area, said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s office in Chanhassen, Minn.
More snow is forecast today into mid-day Saturday, but is not expected to create the same poor driving conditions.
Starting at noon, a storm is expected to bring light snowfall accumulating to about an inch until stopping at about noon Saturday, according to Hasenstein.
No more snow, but frigid temperatures are forecast for the region on Sunday. Eau Claire’s low and high temperatures on Sunday are both forecast in the single digits, according to the National Weather Service.