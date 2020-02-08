Housing and rehabilitation advocates hoping to start an alcohol-free bar in Eau Claire are looking for a new location after plans to open the business at the downtown State Theatre fell through in late January.
Organizers of the “sober bar” — formerly dubbed The Foyer, named after the entrance area of the State Theatre — say they’re confident the business will find a new home soon.
“A couple of people have reached out to us, but we haven’t moved forward on anything yet,” said Tab Butler, owner of Inn Towne Hotel, which offers housing to men leaving incarceration. Butler is also a member of Roundtable Revival, an Eau Claire nonprofit that will run the bar. “We’ll find a space. All different parts of the community realize it’s a really important part of the puzzle of recovery, that you’re able to go out and have a good time and not have to worry about booze.”
The concept of a dry bar stemmed from men living at Inn Towne last summer, Butler said. They wanted a place to socialize, relax and play a game of pool after work, but a place that wasn’t focused on alcohol.
Cody Walker of Eau Claire, who lives at the Inn Towne Hotel, is one of the project’s organizers and will manage the bar. Other bar staff will likely be people “either in recovery or coming out of incarceration,” Butler said.
“I’ve been sober for a little over two years,” Walker said. “I know that’s a judgment from the community … but we’re good people. We just made a mistake, and we’re trying to move on from that.”
The bar plans to serve coffee from local roaster Honest Roast, and food from Just Local Food Cooperative in Eau Claire, Butler said. It’ll likely be open three or four days a week to begin.
Organizers hope to have the bar up and running this summer.
Butler and Walker expect the bar to attract a wide demographic.
“It’s for everyone,” Butler said. “We’re hoping there’ll be students and all kinds of people, that it’ll be a real cross-section of the community.”
Walker said he’s anxious to “see how the community responds.”
The city has no shortage of an alcohol hobby: It was named ninth drunkest city in the United States in 2019 by 24/7 Wall Street, based on self-reported adult drinking data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. Of Eau Claire adults, 24.3% reported “excessive drinking,” according to the report.
Sober bars — also called dry or alcohol-free bars — are becoming more common in metropolitan areas, Walker said.
“We’re just offering a sober place for people to hang out during bar hours,” Walker said.
Roundtable Revival likely needs at least $50,000 to start the bar, Butler said. Most of the funding has come from donations so far; a Jan. 31 event hosted by Roundtable Revival kicked off fundraising efforts in Eau Claire.
The bar’s original destination, the State Theatre, shuttered indefinitely last month after utilities went unpaid by the organization that was managing it, the Luginbill Children’s Foundation.
“I’m kind of an optimist. I feel that one door closes and something else that might be better comes along,” Butler said in January. “We’re open to all kinds of suggestions.”
Roundtable Revival, founded by local rehabilitation and housing advocates, also aims to create reentry programs and provide support for people returning from incarceration and recovering from substance abuse.
“We’re just trying to change that face of re-entry,” Butler said.