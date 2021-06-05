EAU CLAIRE — Isabel Stratton and Josie Kajer lay in a patch of grass in Phoenix Park, facing up at the sunny Saturday morning sky with temperatures already in the 70s.
With breakfast pastries bought from the farmers market there, the two lingered in the park’s social atmosphere fostered by the food and art vendors who set up shop there.
“It’s a good jumping-off part of the day,” Stratton said, noting that her twice-monthly trips to the farmers market are usually followed by shopping or eating in downtown Eau Claire.
Vestiges of COVID-19 precautions remained at the market, including numerous shoppers and vendors wearing face masks, but the place has a lighter mood than it did during the depths of the pandemic.
Kajer noticed fellow patrons like herself who opted to still wear face masks inside the farmers market pavilion had more exuberance in their eyes than they did in 2020.
“I think everybody’s more excited to be back in a public setting,” she said.
Organizers and vendors noticed that while the pandemic didn’t damage their sales, it had hurt the convivial spirit of area farmers markets.
“There was a change in how people shopped. They got things and departed,” said Deidra Barrickman, manager of the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market that takes place in Phoenix Park.
Niceties such as live music that encourages people to stick around after they shop were halted last year to deter crowds from gathering and creating the potential for coronavirus to spread among people there.
Face masks were required for all in the open-air pavilion last year, along with creating a wider aisle for customers so they could keep distance from each other.
The result was people would pick up food they needed and quickly leave — exactly what was intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19. But it became much more like running a routine errand than the community atmosphere farmers markets endeavor to create.
“Farmers market is a gathering place, it’s where people gather together to spend time. That was taken away. It was turned into a shopping place,” said Veronika Zazovsky, manager of the Menomonie Farmers Market. “It was very basic last year, and this year we’re bringing it back.”
Zazovsky and Barrickman are resuming live music and family activities that they’d put on hold last year.
“Like everyone we want some normalcy,” Barrickman said.
Both the downtown Eau Claire and Menomonie markets have been open since May, and people are noticing how the vibe has improved from 2020.
“This year there’s more people coming down to the farmers market for a social event,” said Douglas Sjostrom, owner of Honey Hill Apiary.
That atmosphere is one of the reasons why he makes the one-hour drive from Maiden Rock on Saturday mornings to sell his honey, balms, beeswax candles and other products.
While shoppers were in more of a hurry last year at the market, Sjostrom said his sales weren’t really different from a typical year.
A few tables away, fellow vendor Chi Meng also said his sales were also typical in 2020.
“I don’t really see much different from last year,” said Meng, as he stood next to a table covered in neatly-arranged radishes, green onions, rhubarb, lettuce, asparagus, cilantro and dill picked from his family’s farm
Barrickman said the only notable change she had from her vendors last year was a couple that took the 2020 season off due to health concerns.
“Only two vendors decided not to come last year because of the pandemic,” she said, noting that both have returned to her roster for 2021.
Zazovsky’s list of vendors that she’d carefully grown in prior years took a hit in 2020.
“Some vendors made a decision to not join the market during the pandemic,” she said.
Vendors that did set up last year at the Menomonie farmers market told her it was a good year for their sales with some beating their personal records week after week.
And those that stayed away in 2020 are now returning to sell their goods in the city’s Wilson Park during the market’s days.
While wearing masks at the outdoor farmers markets is now just for people who aren’t yet vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the changes enacted as a precaution during the pandemic is expected to stay.
In both downtown Eau Claire and Menomonie, their markets changed how vendors are arranged in their pavilions to improve the flow of customers.
For Barrickman, moving the vendor tables to the edges of the pavilion so there’s a wider corridor for shoppers and signs showing one-way traffic through the structure have been beneficial and will remain.
In Menomonie, Zazovsky moved all the vendor tables to the center of the pavilion there, allowing customers to approach from all sides instead of being channeled into a small aisle.
“We loved it all so much that we’re keeping it for years to come,” she said.
In addition to the downtown Eau Claire and Menomonie farmers markets being under way, others in the Chippewa Valley are starting their seasons.
Festival Foods grocery stores in Eau Claire have begun hosting farmers markets in their parking lots, as they do each year starting in early June. And later this month the Chippewa Falls Farmers Market will start occupying Allen Park on Thursday afternoons.
Altoona had started a farmers market in 2019 that was held Monday afternoons in Phoenix Park to coincide with outdoor concerts there.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the farmers market along with other events in the city’s park. Debra Goldbach, Altoona’s recreation director, said the market is being put on hold this year but the city will consider in 2022 whether it will be brought back.