Cal Couillard, a southern Wisconsin businessman and 1973 Memorial High School graduate, is a key figure in a 2019-2020 project to bring more solar power to Eau Claire’s two high schools.
“We must make this transition as fast as possible … this is where the jobs will be from 2020 to 2050,” Couillard said Tuesday in Eau Claire, referring to the growing renewable energy industry.
Couillard, who lives in Deerfield, spoke in Eau Claire a day after the school board gave approval for a project that aims to install a 100-kilowatt, 360-panel solar array on the roofs of both high schools.
Educating Eau Claire students on the impacts of climate change and a warming planet — and renewable energy as a possible solution — is vital, Couillard said.
“Look around and see it. We’re not moving very fast to solve their problem,” Couillard said Tuesday. “Having (solar panels) on their schools lets them know they can be part of this.”
Couillard sold his Edgerton manufacturing company, Componex, in 2018, after installing solar panels on the building’s roof in 2017 — and realizing that the power generated was enough to sell some back to the power grid, according to the Couillard Solar Foundation’s website.
“I realized I was complaining about other people, about politicians, not doing anything, but then I (looked) at myself and said, ‘Well, you’re not doing anything,’” Couillard said Tuesday.
He and his wife and two daughters started the Couillard Solar Foundation and Solar For Good, a partnership with nonprofit RENEW Wisconsin, to distribute solar grants to nonprofits.
“Then the schools started applying,” Couillard said Tuesday. “But I said, you know what, you really have to look at that audience. The young people of today are the ones who are going to face these problems.”
As a result of the wave of interest from Wisconsin schools, a new initiative was born: Solar on Schools. Its goal is to install 100 kilowatts of solar energy on 100 schools in the next four years, Couillard said.
The program has already installed groups of panels, called solar arrays, on several Wisconsin schools. But if the Eau Claire school district aims to install the panels on Memorial and North in the summer of 2020, the two local high schools will be among the first push.
“I’d hope between 10 and 20 (schools) in 2020,” Couillard said. “I’d like to go as fast as possible.”
Two Memorial and North science teachers have already begun discussing integrating the solar arrays into their curriculum, said Ellen Terwilliger, co-chair of the Solar on Eau Claire Schools fundraising committee.
“If you follow the news on renewable energy, you know we have an incredible shortage of workers in this field,” Terwilliger said.
The Couillard Solar Foundation — which includes its president, Cal’s wife, Laurie Couillard, and his daughters Claire Lindstrom and Elise Couillard — is donating 360 solar panels for the project. An anonymous donor will contribute another 360 panels if the school district can raise between $250,000 and $275,000 for installation, maintenance and other costs.
The panels are expected to save the district about $20,000 per year in utility costs, according to the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, which is overseeing the fundraising campaign.
The solar panels will have a 25-year lifespan, according to the school district.
The project won’t involve any costs for the school district, said Sarah French, the foundation’s executive director.
Couillard said he hopes the project will inspire students to consider careers in the renewable energy industry.
“New jobs between 2020 and 2050 will be a massive need for people to go from the burning of fossil fuels … to switch over to renewable energies,” Couillard said. “To do it in 30 years? That’s a massive undertaking.”