EAU CLAIRE — Sun shone on the canopy of solar panels held aloft by white steel branches and a trunk recently planted firmly in the ground at Boyd Park.
Turning sunlight into electricity, the carbon-free current flows down into the tree's roots — electrical conduit connecting to a nearby box that sends the power to the electrical grid.
This is the first E-Cacia solar tree that Eau Claire-based Solar Forma has planted, but the local company founded on making renewable energy more attractive has aspirations to spread its products much farther.
"We generate juice and we make a place look pretty in the process," CEO and co-founder Brian Graff said during a celebration Thursday morning of the solar tree's installation.
The company started in 2019 with the goal of improving the aesthetics of solar power projects and help them complement their surroundings.
"Conventional solar arrays are wonderful, but they take up space," Graff said. "Solar Forma makes a place."
The E-Cacia tree — inspired by the form of the African acacia tree — not only generates power, but provides a spot underneath its canopy for shade.
The tree will generate 3.5 kilowatts of electricity — about the same amount needed to power a home that's 2,500 to 3,000 square feet in area, according to the company.
The city will get credits from Xcel Energy for the power generated by the solar tree in Boyd Park. It will make a small dent in the city's power bill, but also make some progress toward Eau Claire's ambitious green energy goals.
"This is one step closer to meeting our emission and carbon goals," Deputy City Manager Dave Solberg said.
In 2018, the City Council adopted goals for Eau Claire to be carbon-neutral and run on 100% renewable energy by 2050.
The city paid $80,000 for the tree itself, plus another $10,000 for site preparation and installation, according to Graff. A sustainable energy fund the City Council created a few years ago was used to pay for the project.
A second tree is destined to arrive next year for the new city park to be built in the Cannery District.
Before that though, Solar Forma is providing a slightly different product for a public electric car charging station in a city parking lot along Forest Street. Before the end of the year, a carport-style canopy with a wavy roof of solar panels is set to be installed to provide shade and power for the car charging station.
Eau Claire is the first community to get one of Solar Forma's trees, but the company foresees a large demand for them. Its second tree is slated to become part of Discovery World, a science and technology museum in Milwaukee. Graff said he's also been getting calls from other cities, but also far away countries including Germany and South Africa.
"These things are going to be all over the world," he said.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., attended Thursday morning's celebration in Eau Claire.
Baldwin praised the city for its ambitious clean energy goals and Solar Forma for providing aesthetically-pleasing products to help reach those milestones.
"Their missions are inspiring," she said.
Baldwin used her visit to talk up the Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved by Congress and then signed in August by President Joe Biden. The senator said the federal legislation's new renewable energy tax credits for consumers, businesses, nonprofits and local governments will help push demand for American-made solar products, such as the E-Cacia.
As understanding of price breaks for solar products provided by the federal act became more widely known, Graff said he's noticed an uptick in people inquiring about what Solar Forma has to offer.
"The attitude has really changed," he said.
The timing is ripe for the company as Thursday's installation was the debut of the E-Cacia onto the market after three years of design, engineering, testing, certification and product development, Graff said.
Solar Forma is based out of Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Road, and multiple prototypes of its solar trees are on display outside the building there. Data on how much solar power those early versions produce is collected from them to help Solar Forma analyze and refine its products. The same will be the case for the E-Cacia tree in Boyd Park, with both the company and city getting data on how much power it generates.
The solar tree is just one of multiple features being added to Boyd Park this fall.
Next to the E-Cacia is new playground equipment with a durable, but yielding black surface underneath it. The playground is an upgrade from one previously located on the other end of the park. In addition to being mostly newer equipment — some pieces were reused from the prior playground — there are features that make it accessible to people with disabilities.
Where the old playground used to be, workers from California-based company Spohn Ranch continued Thursday to build the city's second public skate park. That is expected to be completed sometime in November.
The new playground and solar tree are on land that used to serve as Boyd Park's ice skating rink in wintertime. Space for that rink has been slightly adjusted around the new park's amenities, creating a bean-shaped area the city does intend to flood for an ice rink this winter.