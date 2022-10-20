Solar tree installation

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., stands by the newly installed E-Cacia solar tree on Thursday at Boyd Park in Eau Claire. The senator touted how the Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved by Congress and President Joe Biden in August, will help consumers, businesses and institutions afford solar installations and increase the use of such sustainable energy technology.

 Staff photo by Andrew Dowd

EAU CLAIRE — Sun shone on the canopy of solar panels held aloft by white steel branches and a trunk recently planted firmly in the ground at Boyd Park.

Turning sunlight into electricity, the carbon-free current flows down into the tree's roots — electrical conduit connecting to a nearby box that sends the power to the electrical grid.

