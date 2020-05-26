A campaign to raise between $250,000 and $275,000 to fund installation and other costs for donated solar panel arrays at North and Memorial high schools in Eau Claire is within $15,000 of its goal, organizers from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation said Tuesday.
If the fundraising goal is met, two arrays of 360 solar panels each — one array for each high school — will be installed on the schools’ roofs late this summer.
The estimated $250,000 to $275,000 is needed to cover 25 years of installation, racking and maintenance costs for the two arrays, said Sarah French, ECPSF executive director.
“We were a little scared of how things might go with the pandemic, but it’s gone really well,” French said.
ECPSF began fundraising in December, said Ellen Terwilliger, co-chair of the Solar on Eau Claire Schools fundraising committee.
The campaign is seeking between $250,000 and $275,000 because the district hasn’t yet put the project out to bid and has not set an exact price for the installation and other costs.
French and Terwilliger said they were surprised at how quickly the community has donated to the project during the coronavirus pandemic, which has set the U.S. economy into turmoil.
“I think the pandemic was startling for all of us. Every nonprofit has dealt with it differently,” French said. “But we’ve still seen a lot of momentum for this project. People believe in this and we’re still so encouraged to see it.”
Support for the campaign has mostly come from individual donors, French said, though the project has garnered large contributions from local organizations too — including the L.E. Phillips Family Foundation.
In April, the Pablo Foundation matched $25,000 in donations to the project, and donated a separate, additional $25,000.
Donations hit $45,000 during Pablo Foundation’s first matching offer in April, French said, so the foundation is now extending the dollar-for-dollar match for another $25,000 through June 5.
“Because things were tight in the community and a lot of people were donating to a lot of the COVID emergency needs, the Pablo (Foundation) came in and is now doing that second match,” Terwilliger said. The second Pablo Foundation $25,000 match is nearly halfway met, she noted.
Fundraising has been more difficult with schools shuttered, French said, but community members “have still gone to bat for this project.”
The solar panel project also rests on a large donation from a Memorial graduate.
The Couillard Solar Foundation donated 360 of the solar panels; an anonymous donor will contribute the other 360 panels after the installation funds are raised, according to the school district.
The Couillard Solar Foundation’s founder, Cal Couillard, is a 1973 Memorial graduate and southern Wisconsin businessman.
If the money is raised and a reroofing project at Memorial continues on schedule, the solar panels are set to be installed in August or September, Terwilliger said.
Paving the way for the summer installation, the Eau Claire school board on May 18 voted to award a contractor bid for the electrical engineering portion of the solar project.
Bids for the solar arrays’ installation are due in mid-July, Terwilliger said.
The project is expected to push roughly $250,000 to the local economy in employment and equipment purchases, said Steve Terwilliger, co-chair of the project’s fundraising committee.
The solar panel project is not expected to incur any costs for the school district, district officials have said. The panels are expected to save the district aout $20,000 per year in utility costs.
Both Memorial and North plan to incorporate the solar panels into their STEM classes.
People can find the fundraiser by visiting the ECPSF website at www.ecpsfound.org, keyword search “solar.”