EAU CLAIRE — Starting in December, Memorial and North high schools will be partially powered by the sun.
The Solar on Eau Claire Schools project, which fundraised almost $300,000 to install 720 solar panels on the roofs of the two Eau Claire high schools, has met its funding goal, said Sarah French, executive director of the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.
“The community came together for this, amidst a pandemic, job uncertainty and all those things,” French said. “This community still said yes to our schools and invested in this project.”
The new solar arrays at Memorial and North high schools are scheduled to be turned on Dec. 1, French said. She expects the Eau Claire school district’s energy savings to begin immediately.
The solar arrays are anticipated to last 25 years and save the school district about $20,000 per year in utility costs, according to the ECPSF and project organizers.
Iowa-based contractor Eagle Point Solar installed 360 panels on the roof of North High School in late September.
Another 100-kilowatt array of 360 panels is set to be installed on the roof of Memorial High School next week.
All 720 solar panels were donated by the Couillard Solar Foundation, a Deerfield-based nonprofit aimed at powering Wisconsin schools with solar arrays.
ECPSF had to raise additional funds to cover electrical engineering design, installation, racking and 25 years of maintenance for the two solar arrays -- which came out to a price tag of $291,400. After kicking off the fundraising campaign last December, ECPSF reached its final goal this week, French said.
The solar project owes its support to individual community donations, local organizations like the Pablo Foundation and from national organizations, like California-based environmental group Hammond Climate Solutions, French said.
“Projects like this seem so abstract at the beginning, but seeing solar panels on the roof of the high schools in the Eau Claire school district ... this is tangible, this is real,” French said.
The finalized $291,400 price tag is somewhat higher than the ECPSF’s initial estimate for the project, which was between $250,000 and $275,000. The Eau Claire school district did not take on any of the cost.
The Solar on Eau Claire Schools project is the brainchild of a Chippewa Valley native.
The Couillard Solar Foundation’s co-founder, southern Wisconsin businessman Cal Couillard, is a 1973 Memorial High School graduate himself.
Earlier this year, Couillard and local organizers said they were excited about Memorial and North incorporating the new solar arrays into their STEM curricula, saying that the renewable energy industry needs workers to fill jobs.
“If you follow the news on renewable energy, you know we have an incredible shortage of workers in this field,” said Ellen Terwilliger, co-chair of the Solar on Eau Claire Schools fundraising committee, in December.
“There’s a great need for people in these fields, and by incorporating this into our curriculum we’re exposing our students to career fields they might not have otherwise considered,” French added.
The International Renewable Energy Agency found 855,000 people were directly and indirectly employed in the renewable energy industry in the U.S. in 2018, and expects to see renewable energy employment numbers grow globally, according to the bipartisan Environmental and Energy Study Institute.