EAU CLAIRE — Just as Eau Claire officials moved closer to a solution for addressing the urgent need to provide additional shelter for the homeless this winter, they were faced with an even more urgent situation involving the same population.
The huge snowstorm threatening to dump 8 to 12 inches of snow today and Saturday on the Chippewa Valley would have left unhoused residents navigating a snow-covered landscape with no access to a day shelter to escape the elements.
But a flurry of activity Thursday by local officials, charitable organizations and advocates for the homeless led to an emergency solution in which guests at the Sojourner House will be permitted to stay in the shelter operated by Catholic Charities during the day today and possibly Saturday and Sunday depending upon the severity of weather conditions and availability of volunteers through the weekend.
Sojourner House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, is normally open only for overnight guests from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.
If folks would have been sent out into the storm today with no place safe and warm to go, that would been a “moral failure,” said Susan Wolfgram, co-chair of the Affordable Housing Task Force for Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope and one of the advocates working behind the scenes Thursday to push for the arrangement.
Meanwhile, Acting Eau Claire City Manager David Solberg said Thursday a solution to a longer-term need involving the homeless this winter appears to be imminent.
The Leader-Telegram reported last week that advocates were sounding the alarm about two factors they said amounted to a crisis involving that vulnerable population now that winter weather has arrived: the absence of a facility where homeless individuals can hang out during the day and the lack of a warming center for overflow guests turned away when Sojourner House reaches capacity.
Officials from Christ Church Cathedral have offered to allow a former Mennonite church building they own at 502 S. Farwell St. to be used 24/7 to fill those gaps in services, Solberg said, adding that he is prepared to call for the use of some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for staffing the facility with trained professionals.
“Everybody has staffing concerns now, so I think it’s important that we pay enough to fill those positions,” Solberg said. “It’s a life and death situation.”
City codes would prohibit the temporary shelter from being used for sleeping, but at least it would provide a place for homeless people to find respite from the cold and snow, he said.
No decision has been made about how many days a week the center would be available in daytime hours, although it would be open on Sundays for sure when city buses aren’t available to provide transportation to public facilities, he added.
While details of the arrangement still need to be finalized and staff and volunteers recruited, Solberg said he is hopeful the facility will be operational as a warming center as soon as next week, although he acknowledged that may be overly optimistic.
“We have really passionate, intelligent people working on this,” he said. “I’m very hopeful we’ll have someting up and running as soon as humanly possible.”
Libby Richter, community resource specialist with L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, said winter weather such as what is expected to hit Eau Claire today drives more unhoused people to shelters and thus threatens to push Sojourner House beyond its capacity for the first time this fall.
“We are in an urgent situation right now, and a solution is coming together very, very quickly,” Richter said, crediting the Leader-Telegram article in part for prompting people to take action.