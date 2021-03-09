CHIPPEWA FALLS — Two golf courses in Eau Claire opened for business Tuesday, while others are perhaps weeks away from welcoming customers.
Wild Ridge and Mill Run took advantage of the 60 degree weather Tuesday, each opening nine holes for avid golfers. Carts were restricted to the walking path at Wild Ridge, while Mill Run was a walking-only course for the front nine holes.
Tim Klauck, who manages the courses, located on the same property in Eau Claire, said they had hundreds of customers show up over the course of the day.
“We certainly had a busy day. We saw a lot of people who chose to quote-unquote work from home today,” Klauck said Tuesday evening. “We had people come in from Hudson and La Crosse.”
Klauck has worked at the course for 12 years, and this is the earliest they’ve ever been able to open.
“People were pent up; a lot of excited golfers,” he said. “They were excited to start this early.”
The holes that had the most sun exposure were ready to go. Klauck said there is still frost in the ground, but it is largely in out-of-the way areas. Klauck said the health of the turf is excellent.
“The course tells us which holes are ready to open,” he said.
While it was windy on Tuesday, it didn’t keep crowds away.
“Nobody minds a breeze when its 64,” Klauck said. “That was part of our motivation to open. We knew we had the thermometer on our side.”
Klauck said they announced their plans to open late Monday and instantly got feedback.
“There was a point in time (Monday) we couldn’t answer the phone quick enough.”
However, other courses aren’t ready to open yet. At Lake Wissota Golf & Events in Chippewa Falls, general manager Cody Peterson said they typically don’t open until late April, but he recalls several times they have been able to open in late March.
“We still have snow here,” Peterson said. “It is progressing very quickly. We have to get to the grounds first, so we can put machines out there. There is maintenance to be done. We need the grounds to be thawed. We do have policies and procedures to make sure they get the best golf course possible.”
COVID-19 kept golfers here in the Chippewa Valley this winter, Peterson said.
“I know several people who would normally have taken a trip this winter that didn’t because of COVID,” Peterson said. “Our golf simulators have been very busy the last few months. Everyone is anxious to get out.”
Chuck Wagner, co-owner of Ojibwa Golf Course & Bowling Lanes in Chippewa Falls, also said he has too much frost in the ground, as well as ice on several of his greens, to consider opening. He said he is among the last area course to open every year, with the first day typically in early April.
“We actually have to wait for the frost to come out of our greens,” Wagner said. “We’re nowhere close to it. With just nine holes, I can’t take a chance.”
The frost is still close to the surface, he added.
“I can only put a stake a half-inch deep,” Wagner said.
Some of his holes are faded out and need care. With temperatures likely to dip back into the 20s overnight in coming days, Wagner said that will delay his opening. He is asking his customers for patience. He wouldn’t rule out opening this weekend, but conditions will dictate the timeline.
“There is plenty of golf season to come, and we don’t want to wreck anything,” Wagner said.
Like Peterson, Wagner said COVID-19 meant people didn’t take trips south this winter.
“My older members didn’t travel this year; they didn’t go to Florida or Arizona,” Wagner said.
The area courses have taken measures and precautions to ensure that golfers are safe while enjoying the sport.
“Everyone in the industry has done a good job with safety,” he said.