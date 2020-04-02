Some major Chippewa Valley summer events are forging ahead as planned as of Thursday despite uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blue Ox Music Festival at Whispering Pines Campground is going on as planned June 11-13.
Festival organizers are working to secure an alternative date later in the summer or early autumn in case the June dates have to be canceled.
Organizers said any ticket purchased this year will be valid for the alternative date or the 2021 festival if the June dates are canceled.
A decision has not been made on whether to continue with Breakfast in the Valley June 12 at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center.
“We are in the middle of that discussion right now,” said David Minor, president of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, the chief sponsor of the event.
“I will be able to update you better next week,” he said.
The Chippewa Valley Air Show, set for June 13-14 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, was still on as of Thursday, spokeswoman Meghan Kulig said.
“We have not yet received any sort of cancellation notice from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels,” she said of the featured attraction for the air show.
The status of Country Fest June 25-27 and Rock Fest July 16-18 near Cadott will be announced today, Wade Asher, general manager of Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, said.
Country Jam in the town of Union is still on for July 16-18, said Jam general manager Kathy Wright.
“As of right now, we are moving forward with our scheduled dates,” she said Thursday. “We’re hoping things turn around by July.”
Wright said she anticipates taking special precautions to try to make the festival grounds safer.
“We will work with the (Eau Claire City-County) Health Department on that,” she said.
Farm Technology Days, scheduled for July 21-23 at Huntsinger Farms and Silver Spring Foods near Eau Claire, are still on schedule.
Matt Glewen, the event’s general manager, said he will consult with the show’s board of directors in late April or early May to determine if any changes need to be made.
If Farm Technology Days were canceled this year, the event will likely be held at the same location in Eau Claire County in July 2021 because no other counties are scheduled to hold the event next year, Glewen said.
Clark County has already been chosen to host Farm Technology Days in 2022.