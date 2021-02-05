This month’s primary election will winnow the field for state schools superintendent, but also decide who will be competing this spring for seats on some area school boards and city governments.
Competitive races in the Menomonie, Durand-Arkansaw, Cadott, Black River Falls and Hudson school districts will be on Feb. 16 ballots for voters living within their boundaries.
With eight candidates currently running for three seats on the Menomonie school board, the bottom two vote-getters in this month’s primary will not make it onto the April 6 ballots.
Incumbents Jim Swanson and Penny Burstad are running to regain their seats, but Tricia Thompson opted not to seek re-election. The six challengers on the primary ballot are Donna Thibado, Mark Hillman, Karl Palmer, Rick Scharlau, Jeremy Enger and Angie Skillings.
On the Durand-Arkansaw school board, the District 5 seat attracted three hopefuls. Incumbent Audrey Martin is being challenged by Traci Nelson and Frank A. Schneider. The two candidates who get the most votes will move onto the April election.
The Cadott school board has a five-person primary for two seats. Incumbent Rod Tegels, currently board president, is running again, but treasurer Mark Schley is not seeking re-election. Newcomers Char Seibel, Kevin Roshell, Christine L. Rowe and Cory LaNou will be competing in the primary. The bottom vote-getter will be eliminated from the race with the rest continuing onto the spring election.
In the Black River Falls school district, there are seven people running for three seats on the school board. Incumbents Patty Jacobson, Mary Jo Radcliffe and Mary Jo Rozmenoski are all seeking new terms. Challengers Sarah Peloquin, Tom Epps, Bethany Redbird and Mandy Youngthunder are joining them on primary ballots. The lowest vote-getter won’t advance to the April 6 contest.
Three seats on the Hudson school board drew the interest of nine candidates for this month’s primary. Incumbents Bob Baumann and Rob Brown are both running for re-election while Sue Kattas is not seeking another term. Challengers running this month are Nicole Robbins, Calvin Lang, Addison Filiatreaux, Gary Robbins, Molly Powers, Kate Garza and Crystal J. Randgaard.
An open aldermanic seat on the River Falls City Council attracted four hopefuls. Alyssa Mueller, Eric Wanta, Matthew Brning and Reuben Herfindahl are competing for the District 3 seat that Hal Watson is leaving. This month’s primary will cut the field of candidates in half for spring’s election.
In Trempealeau County, the city of Blair’s longtime mayor, Ardell Knutson, decided not to run for another term.
Two incumbent Blair councilmen — Paul L. Syverson and Chris Ekern — are running for the open mayoral seat alongside newcomer John A. Rawson. The lowest vote-getter will not proceed to April’s election.
While those are the only local races in the dozen counties the Leader-Telegram reaches, all voters in Wisconsin can cast a ballot this month in the race for state superintendent.
With incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor not seeking re-election, a crowded field emerged for the office that oversees public K-12 education policy in the state.
Those running are Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams, Troy Gunderson, Joe Fenrick and assistant state superintendent Sheila Briggs.
Voting has already begun for the primary through absentee ballots. Registered voters have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, to apply for an absentee ballot through myvote.wi.gov or by contacting their municipal clerk.
Hours of availability for in-person absentee voting at city, village and town halls prior to the election vary by municipality. Voters can contact their municipal clerk’s office for more information, especially as some places are requiring people to make appointments to vote in advance of Election Day.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 16 for the primary.
In addition to the offices appearing in this month’s primary, there will be other local races that attracted less competition on ballots for the April 6 election.