EAU CLAIRE — When John and Carolyn Sonnentag upped their donation last year toward a new event, recreation and health complex at UW-Eau Claire, they moved into elite company in the world of philanthropy.
The couple’s $57 million gift to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation in 2021 made them not only the year’s top philanthropists in Wisconsin but among the top 50 charitable donors in the entire country, according to a new ranking by The Chronicle of Philanthropy.
The Sonnentags ranked 39th on the publication’s annual list of the 50 Americans who gave the most in cash, stock and real estate to nonprofit organizations in a given year. The 2021 Philanthropy 50, topped by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates at $15 billion, also includes such famous names as Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.
“That is quite elevated and honorable company,” said Kimera Way, president of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation. “We knew the Sonnentags’ gift was big in Wisconsin, but we had no idea it would receive national attention like it did.”
Way called it extremely gratifying to have UW-Eau Claire be the beneficiary of such a generous donation.
“It puts everything in perspective that there’s great philanthropy that goes on across the country and great philanthropy happening right here in Eau Claire too,” she said.
The couple’s gift to their alma mater, which totals $70 million when combined with their previous donation of land and cash that kicked off the project nearly eight years ago, will pay for a new multipurpose complex that will house an events center, space for the university’s men’s and women’s basketball teams and athletic department offices, a sports medicine and imaging clinic, a health and well-being center, and other spaces.
Construction of the County Materials Complex, named after the business the Sonnentags operated for years, is set to begin as soon as the weather allows this spring, with a groundbreaking ceremony planned April 25. The goal is to have the complex between Menomonie Street and the Chippewa River open in time for graduation ceremonies in spring 2024.
The 170,500-square-foot complex will include Sonnentag Event Center, which will replace the 70-year-old Zorn Arena and expand its capacity to 5,000 people, and John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse, which will feature a 100-yard turf field. The complex, which has a total price tag of about $107 million, also will house wellness and recreation facilities, offices and a Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine and imaging clinic.
After a number of delays in the project, university officials announced Dec. 6 that John and Carolyn Sonnentag had increased their donation by $57 million to fast-track the event center first proposed in 2014.
In a news conference, Chancellor James Schmidt called it a “momentous day at UW-Eau Claire and in western Wisconsin” in announcing what he called the “transformative” donation by the Sonnentags, formerly of the Wausau area and now of Florida.
“The generosity of the Sonnentags is simply remarkable,” Schmidt said at the event. “This is truly an institution-shaping gift that will have a positive impact on tens of thousands of people for decades to come.”
Before the Sonnentags increased their donation, Way said she never dreamed that 100% of the philanthropy for a project of this magnitude would come from one donor. Their total commitment is seven times the size of the largest donations previously received by the university.
“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do this and to do it right,” Way said. “To have the financial ability to do it right provided us with the moment that elevated our goals and aspirations beyond what many thought was possible.”
Way added that she looks forward to the complex opening so the Sonnentags can see the lasting impact of their philanthropic legacy.
UW-Eau Claire students voted to support the university’s dedicated space in the project in a referendum last April. Sixty-one percent of the students who voted in the referendum backed using $90 in segregated fees per student per semester to help pay for the cost to lease the facility. The student fees will begin when the facility opens in spring 2024.
The public-private partnership also includes the city of Eau Claire committing to provide nearly $7.88 million so the center will fulfill certain community needs, including providing a large venue to attract major events to Eau Claire and serve as an emergency shelter during disasters.
Way said she believes the facility, expected to be the largest event center in northwest Wisconsin, will benefit both the university and the community by hosting concerts, youth sports tournaments and festivals in addition to university events.