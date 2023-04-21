Eau Claire County Highway Shop (old)

Eau Claire County will soon be leaving its old Highway Department buildings and grounds on Spooner Avenue, which the City of Altoona will then take over for its use.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

ALTOONA — The impending departure of the Eau Claire County Highway Department from its longtime home on Spooner Avenue is giving numerous City of Altoona departments the opportunity to move into larger spaces.

Dave Walter, Altoona’s public works director, expects that he’ll be able to start moving city equipment in about a month to the buildings and grounds the county’s highway crew will be vacating when it moves to a new facility on Eau Claire’s far southeast side.

