ALTOONA — The impending departure of the Eau Claire County Highway Department from its longtime home on Spooner Avenue is giving numerous City of Altoona departments the opportunity to move into larger spaces.
Dave Walter, Altoona’s public works director, expects that he’ll be able to start moving city equipment in about a month to the buildings and grounds the county’s highway crew will be vacating when it moves to a new facility on Eau Claire’s far southeast side.
“When they move out, we’re moving in,” he said.
Walter and other Altoona leaders spoke Friday morning about space needed to accommodate employees and equipment that serve the growing city. Their comments were part of a broader presentation made by city leaders in the annual State of Altoona address, which was sponsored by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and held at the River Prairie Center.
After Altoona’s vehicles the city uses to plow snow, maintain utilities and other upkeep of infrastructure are moved, it will empty out a building the city’s Fire Department already has its eyes on.
Currently the Fire Department shares a building with the Police Department, but the two have both grown in ranks and equipment beyond what that existing location can accommodate.
“Our current building we are sharing is just not large enough for both agencies,” Fire Chief Mark Renderman said of the Emergency Services Building, 1904 Spooner Ave.
He noted that some of the Fire Department’s equipment is housed outside, instead of in a garage, due to a shortage of indoor space.
A study is slated to be done this year for the Fire Department, which will include advice on its future building needs. But Renderman said he’s already looking to use the Altoona Municipal Shop building that public works will be vacating. The fire chief also mentioned the idea of stationing some of his department’s equipment at a second location in Altoona to help with response times.
The Police Department is looking toward having the Emergency Services Building to itself and even adding onto that building.
Police Chief Kelly Bakken said that expansion project would include adding more garage bays for police vehicles and creating a fitness center available to all city employees.
She quoted a 2021 study that concluded the Police Department’s square footage will need to grow by 156% in the next 20 years to accommodate Altoona’s current and expected growth.
“Our community is growing,” Bakken said. “So is our Police Department and demand for services in the community.”
One staffing addition made to the department last year was the start of a community service officer program in Altoona. The city began hiring people — namely UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College students — for these part-time civilian positions to do code enforcement and receive mentoring from police officers.
This not only allows the city’s police to handle more matters, but also creates a talent pipeline to refill Altoona’s ranks when current officers move elsewhere.
“Then we have potential law enforcement candidates in the future,” Bakken said.
Both the police and fire chiefs spoke about challenges keeping positions filled due to a national shortage of workers, which has impacted emergency services jobs.
Renderman said annually he has to replace over a dozen firefighter/emergency medical technicians due to those who left for full-time jobs with other departments.
The turnover is happening while Altoona’s growing population has been accompanied by a rising number of calls for service.
Altoona’s Fire Department responded to 645 calls for fire or emergency medical service in 2013. Last year finished with about twice that — 1,234 calls. Renderman forecasts that his department will handle 1,350 calls in 2023.
“That has changed the way we operate because we need more staff and more hours from our staff,” he said of the rising call volume.
The city’s Fire Department is staffed by a combination of a few full-time officers, part-time employees and dozens of volunteers.
