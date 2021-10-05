EAU CLAIRE — Overall spending and property taxes are rising in Eau Claire’s proposed 2022 budget, but officials say that it is still struggling to keep pace with demands of a growing city.
The $141.3 million spending plan introduced Tuesday evening to the City Council is $7.6 million more than the current year’s budget — a 5.7% increase.
A third of that increase — about $2.5 million — will go toward the city’s rising payments on debts, according to the proposed budget. Other notable contributors to the spending rise include higher payroll costs, staffing for more elections next year and other assorted costs.
To help pay for rising costs, Eau Claire property taxes would go up by $2 million under the proposed 2022 budget, reaching a total $46.7 million tax levy. How that will impact average homeowners was not available Tuesday as the city is still preparing final numbers from a revaluation of taxable property within Eau Claire.
Even with those budget increases, city Finance Director Jay Winzenz said Eau Claire’s ability to raise money remains hamstrung by state-imposed limits while inflation is rising.
“It means we’re losing buying power,” he said during Tuesday’s work session with the council — the first in a series of meetings on the 2022 budget.
One symptom he pointed out was the city’s difficulty keeping up with wages offered in the current labor market.
“We are experiencing a lot of difficulty hiring, particularly seasonal employees, to work at our various facilities,” Winzenz said.
For example, he said Fairfax Park Pool had to close early this season due to a lack of employees. He blamed that on wages that have fallen further behind what other local workplaces are offering to seasonal and part-time workers.
Raising pay scales for jobs the city had a hard time filling didn’t make the proposed 2022 budget, but Winzenz said he wanted council members to be aware of the hiring difficulty.
He also mentioned other items that did not get into next year’s spending plan.
City departments submitted requests for new employees, software, equipment and supplies that were rejected so the budget will balance.
“These unfunded requests total about $3 million,” Winzenz said.
One city service pioneered during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — drive-thru voting — will continue into 2022 and likely beyond.
“For me it was a priority to maintain our voter access,” said Interim City Manager David Solberg.
Staffing the drive-thru operation set up behind City Hall is expected to cost $39,000 more next year because there will be more elections than there were in 2021. In addition to annual local elections there will be a primary and fall election for Wisconsin governor.
Additional poll workers needed for a busy election year amount to $262,400 in the proposed 2022 budget.
After hearing about challenges faced when balancing the budget, City Council members inquired if a portion of the $13.5 million in federal coronavirus relief money coming to Eau Claire could help.
Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle asked about allowable operational uses for money provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Winzenz struck a cautionary note about using that one-time money to pay for personnel or ongoing programs.
“Then you are really building in a structural deficit into the budget,” he said. “When those ARPA dollars go away in 2024, then you are left with a hole in the budget.”
Emmanuelle agreed it would not be the best practice to do that and she hasn’t decided where she would stand on doing it. But she asked Winzenz to let the council know what options it has for using the money so members will be able to decide on them.
“I think it’s really a policy decision,” Emmanuelle said.
The council has additional work sessions and public hearings coming up on the proposed 2022 budget before it will go to a vote next month.
An early public hearing on the budget proposal will be part of the council’s 7 p.m. meeting on Monday. The second work session on the budget will follow the council’s regular 4 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.
These budget talks cover the day-to-day operations of the city as opposed to road construction, building projects and other one-time spending. The council already discussed the latter earlier this year, approving $46.1 million in capital projects spending for 2022.