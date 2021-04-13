EAU CLAIRE — Grocery store chain Hy-Vee narrowly received the city’s approval for a specific type of liquor license that is in short supply in Eau Claire.
In a 6-4 vote Tuesday, the City Council granted a combination Class B alcohol license to Hy-Vee, allowing it to serve mixed drinks as well as beer and wine at a restaurant within the store being built at 2424 E. Clairemont Ave.
The close decision came after council members debated whether Hy-Vee should get a license usually intended for taverns and restaurants when the city has only four available.
“This is a legitimate and real offer for an appropriate request of what they envision for this business,” Councilman David Klinkhammer said, supporting Hy-Vee’s application.
He cited the store’s multi-million-dollar investment to turn raze and replace a defunct Kmart with a new 93,000-square-feet grocery store that will employ 500 people, including 100 full-time positions.
Other council members voted against Hy-Vee’s request for reasons including keeping licenses available for new restaurants and bars being planned in parts of Eau Claire undergoing redevelopment.
Councilwoman Kate Beaton said she wouldn’t want to be in a position where those businesses can’t open because the city has no liquor licenses left to issue.
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, assistant city attorney Jenessa Stromberger said the city is aware of four other businesses being planned in Eau Claire that would also seek the Class B liquor license.
“We know that there is downtown development coming,” she said.
In addition to downtown, Stromberger also mentioned that the Menomonie Street area where the Sonnentag Complex event center is being planned will likely also attract businesses desiring a liquor license.
Councilwoman Emily Berge spoke in favor of Hy-Vee’s license request as it is a viable business that already has a large building well under construction compared to something being proposed.
“Hy-Vee is in front of us right now,” she said.
And as Eau Claire’s population grows, another reserve Class B license is created for every 500 people newly living in Eau Claire.
“By the time any other development occurs we would probably have four still available,” Klinkhammer said.
Tyler Power, Iowa-based Hy-Vee’s director of government relations, spoke to the council Tuesday by teleconference about plans for the store.
The store will include a Wahlburgers franchise restaurant, a pub and other dine-in options that have menus including cocktails.
“This is a growing segment of our business, a growing portion of what we’re doing,” Power said of dine-in offerings at Hy-Vee stores.
Had the council not granted the license to Hy-Vee on Tuesday, Stromberger said the city would’ve worked with the company to issue a retail alcohol sales license for its liquor department and then a separate beer and wine license for its in-store restaurants.
However, Power said that would’ve required alterations to the building plans to meet regulations tied to those licenses. The grocery store has been under construction since fall 2020 and is scheduled to open this autumn.
The alcohol license the store did get does have a limit on retail sales as it is normally intended for bars and restaurants. Current city policy for the combination Class B licenses only allows customers to buy up to four liters of alcohol at a time — a 12-pack of beer or five bottles of wine — for consumption off-premises, according to Stromberger.
Scooter regulations OK’d
Preparing for the arrival of companies that want to rent electric scooters in Eau Claire, the council approved an ordinance Tuesday that regulates those businesses and vehicles.
“We know that this is going to happen, by having an ordinance in place makes it safer,” Councilman Andrew Werthmann said.
Scooter rental companies have not yet come to Eau Claire, but the city has heard interest from a couple businesses setting their sights on the city including an entrepreneur who spoke at Monday night’s council meeting.
The new ordinance creates rules for companies the rent scooters, limits where scooters can be parked, strongly recommends users wear helmets and made other safety-oriented policies.
A last-minute amendment to the ordinance set a lower 10 mph speed limit for motorized scooters on Eau Claire’s paved recreational trails — less than the 15 mph they can travel on city streets.
“There’s just more users of the trail that could be in a vulnerable spot if people are traveling at high speeds on a scooter,” Councilman Jeremy Gragert said.
Though the council voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance on Tuesday, Werthmann said it could be amended in the future if Eau Claire sees problems other cities have reported, such as scooters abandoned by riders along curbs in front of businesses.
Yard waste fees hearing set
The City Council scheduled a public discussion for April 26 on proposed fees for Eau Claire’s site for disposing yard waste on Jeffers Road.
On the following day the council will vote on those fees, which are higher than what a private company charged when operating the site during the past five years.
Under Boxx Sanitation’s management, customers were charged 50 cents per bag of grass clippings, leaves or small brush they disposed of. The city’s proposed fee schedule would have a $2 per bag fee.
Emptying a pickup truck bed full of yard waste cost $5 to $10 previously, but the city is proposing $15 to $20.
Boxx and other potential private operators were not interested in running the site when the city sought proposals from them in February. That is prompting the city to bring operation of its site back in-house.
“We were not anticipating being in the brush and disposal business this year,” interim City Manager David Solberg said.
If the fees are approved later this month, the site is tentatively scheduled to open April 28.
Other business
Also during its Tuesday afternoon meeting:
• Three sustainability initiatives were all unanimously approved by the City Council. The council voted to join the Wisconsin Local Government Climate Coalition — a group of cities and counties that will advocate on climate change and clean energy issues. Eau Claire will work with company SC Johnson in a pilot program to explore curbside recycling services adding plastic bags to the materials they’ll accept. The city will also host a challenge from mid-May to mid-September for teams of Eau Claire residents competing against each other to lower their carbon footprints.
• The council unanimously approved rezoning land along First Street, Menomonie Street, Gateway Drive and the North Crossing to approve new housing developments planned in those areas.
• Restaurants will be permitted to expand their outdoor seating areas into a parking stall in front of their buildings with what the city calls “parklet cafes.” An ordinance approved by the council in a 10-0 vote created permits restaurants could apply for that would allow the extra seating from April 1 through Oct. 31.