Local legislators have high hopes for a bipartisan bill that would raise the age for buying or owning tobacco and e-cigarette products in Wisconsin from 18 to 21.
Introduced last week by state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, the bill has support from 12 of his Senate colleagues and 30 in the Assembly, including representatives from the Chippewa Valley.
“I think this is a smart thing to do for public health,” said state Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire.
Raising the age where people are allowed to buy products containing the addictive chemical nicotine will make fewer people develop longtime habits of smoking and vaping, she said.
“Studies have shown the older people are when they start smoking the less likely they are to be a lifelong smoker,” Emerson said.
Another cosponsor of the bill is state Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona.
He said the issue of smoking hits home for his family as his mother-in-law died of throat cancer attributed to second-hand smoke exposure.
“It definitely is a bipartisan issue,” James said. “It affects everyone in the entire state.”
The bill is backed by 14 Republicans and 29 Democrats from around Wisconsin, leading sponsors to believes it has momentum to become a law.
“I think this might be one of the things we can actually get a win on,” Emerson said.
When the Senate introduced the bill a week ago, it was referred to the Committee on Health and Human Services.
State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, said she isn’t a big fan of the measure to raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco to 21, but she said she would likely support it if it goes to the Senate floor for a vote.
Bernier said she is perplexed that there is a push to expand the legalization of marijuana at the same time as the push to raise the age limit on tobacco.
“We have less and less smoking (tobacco products),” she said.
While smoking traditional tobacco products has been declining, the rise in vaping is the concern that drove James’ support for the bill.
Before being elected last fall to the state Legislature, James also took action against vaping in his old job as Altoona’s police chief.
“When I was chief of police, when these first came out, I pegged it right on the head there would be problem,” he said.
One of his last acts as police chief was instituting fines for students under 17 that were caught vaping at school after getting reports that it was a growing problem in Altoona’s schools.
After e-cigarette products appeared several years ago and were promoted as an alternative to smoking tobacco, there are now reports of health problems linked to using them.
In announcing his bill, Marklein cited a Wisconsin Department of Health Services report of 12 cases of lung disease in adults tied to vaping and another 13 under investigation.
According to an Associated Press article, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 193 people in 22 states contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping, including an Illinois patient who died. However, the federal agency cautioned that a direct link between the illnesses and vaping had not been established and cases are still being investigated.
James has additional concerns about e-cigarettes, including the lack of research into the vapors produced by them, problems with batteries in the devices overheating, and the ability to use the gadgets to smoke illegal drugs.
“I don’t think there was due diligence done as far as these devices go,” he said.
Emerson also points to sweet, candy-like flavors such as Bubble Gum sold by vaping brands as evidence they are targeting children as customers.
“We can’t let this vaping stuff go without some regulation on it,” she said.
Eighteen states and the District of Columbia have already raised the age for buying tobacco, vaping other nicotine-containing products to 21, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.