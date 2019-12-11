A Spooner man has been sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl between January 2018 and May 2019.
Kyle C. Korthof, 30, was convicted in October of sexual assault in Barron County Court.
Barron County Judge J.M. Bitney also placed Korthof on extended supervision for five years. Korthof is not eligible for the challenge incarceration program, and he must register as a sex offender for life. Korthof also must complete sex offender counseling and evaluations. He cannot have any contact with the victim, or with any minors under the age of 16.
The girl told law enforcement and social workers in May 2019 that Korthof had been sexually assaulting her, beginning in the summer after she completed fourth grade, and continued until two weeks prior to the interview, with her now in sixth grade. She said that Korthof would touch her in a sexual manner, and it occurred perhaps every other weekend. She described several instances of the assault. At the time, Korthof was living in Rice Lake.
When police interviewed Korthof, he reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting the girl, but added he hadn’t touched any of the girl’s siblings.
“The defendant said he was confused because she never said ‘no,’ and perhaps they were both misreading affections,” the criminal complaint states. “The defendant said he never wanted to hurt her. He continued, ‘I know it’s stupid to say it but I never pushed it too far.’”
Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said the length of the incarceration was warranted, adding that he didn’t feel Korthof could get the treatment he needs in the community.
“In my estimation, this was extremely aggravated,” Wright said. “The length of time he was sexually assaulting (the girl), this likely happened more than 50 times over a two year period.”
Wright added that Korthof didn’t come forward on his own to admit what had happened; it took the girl to tell others about the assaults. Wright was concerned that Korthof didn’t fully understand that his actions were entirely inappropriate.
“That remark about ‘having a special relationship with her,’ that raises some eyebrows,” Wright said.