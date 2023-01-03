EAU CLAIRE — Candidates seeking a spot on ballots for local government and school board seats in April 4 elections had until Tuesday afternoon to submit their nomination papers.
Here are those who met the filing deadline to run in local spring elections.
Eau Claire City Council president
Emily Berge, District 1 representative and current vice president, is the lone candidate who filed to run for the presidency.
Current President Terry Weld announced last month that he would not seek reelection and threw his support behind Berge.
First elected in 2018 to the district seat that generally represents Eau Claire’s north side, Berge gained the role of vice president last April through a vote of her fellow council members.
Barring opposition from a write-in challenger, Berge’s rise to presidency would leave her current district seat vacant.
The council will then either seek applications and appoint a north side resident to the seat or hold a special election. Either way, that person would serve the remaining one year left on Berge’s term before all five council district seats are up for election in April 2024.
Eau Claire school board
Lori Bica is the sole incumbent running for reelection in April. Phil Lyons has filed for noncandidacy.
Also on the ballot for the two open Eau Claire school board seats are Frankie Bowe, Jarrett Dement and Sally Huffey.
Altoona City Council
Half of the council’s district seats will be up for election in April, but each one is uncontested.
Incumbents Matthew Biren (District 4), Kaitlyn Leopold (District 5) and Susan Rowe (District 6) were the only ones to file nomination papers.
Altoona school board
Three candidates are running for two seats on the Altoona school board.
Challenger Lauren Otto is joining incumbents Hillarie Roth and Nicole Breed — both seeking new terms — in this spring’s election.
Chippewa Falls City Council
Mayor Greg Hoffman, and all four City Council members up for re-election, all have applied to retain their seats.
Hoffman, who was appointed as mayor in August 2008, is the longest-serving mayor in Chippewa Falls history.
Along with the mayor’s seat, John Monarski (District 1), Christopher Gilliam (District 3), Heather Martell (District 5) and Jason Hiess (District 7) are up for reelection. City Clerk Bridget Givens said no challengers filed against any of the incumbents. However, Monarski had some issues with his nomination papers, so he will be running as a registered write-in candidate, Givens said.
Chippewa Falls school board
Two new faces will be elected to the school board this spring after incumbents in those seats declined to seek reelection.
Kevin Swift and Pete Lehmann both declared noncandidacy to the posts they’ve held on the Chippewa Falls school board. Lehmann has served since 2011 and Swift was elected in 2020.
Running in their places will be David Martineau and Peggy McKillip.
Chippewa Falls school board seats are three-year terms.
Menomonie City Council
Six odd-numbered wards — over half of the council’s 11 seats — will be on April’s ballot.
The races will be uncontested, except for one ward where there is currently no one interested in running.
Jeff Luther is the lone person running for Ward 1, a seat that incumbent Lucas Chase is opting not to seek reelection to.
Similarly, Laura McCullough was the only candidate to submit nomination papers in Ward 5 after Kelly McCullough opted not to seek reelection to that seat.
Incumbents Eric Sutherland (Ward 3), Chad Schlough (Ward 9) and Randy Sommerfeld (Ward 11) are running for reelection unopposed.
And in Ward 7, which is currently vacant, there were no people who filed to run in April. That ward includes the UW-Stout campus and some nearby homes.
Menomonie school board
Seven candidates are seeking three spots on the school board, which is enough to trigger a Feb. 21 primary before April’s election.
Three incumbents, Amy Riddle-Swanson, current President Charlie Schneider and Dale Dahlke all filed to run for another term.
Challengers Stephen Machesky, Amber Kersting, Brittany Weiker and Scott Parker also got nomination papers in by Tuesday’s deadline.