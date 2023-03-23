Tech Take Apart

Matthew Fisker and his son, Bryce, 9, dissect an old desktop computer during the Tech Take Apart activity Thursday afternoon at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.

 Staff photo by Andrew Dowd

EAU CLAIRE — They'd used a computer many times before, but Thursday was the first time that Kathy Ripienski and her son, Reid, 8, ever dug inside of one.

"We've never done this before, have we?" the Eau Claire mom said to her boy as they took apart an old Dell desktop CPU.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter

Tags

Local government reporter/Business editor

A lifelong Wisconsin resident, Andrew Dowd graduated from Verona Area High School in 2000. From there he attended UW-Eau Claire, earning his bachelor's degree in 2004 with a major in print journalism and minor in political science. During college, he was on staff at the school newspaper, The Spectator, and also worked part-time at the Leader-Telegram. Following graduation, he spent nearly a year as a reporter for The Stevens Point Journal before taking a job at the Leader-Telegram in August 2005. He's focused on reporting on local government, but has covered a variety of subjects including business, area development and human interest stories. In addition to writing for the daily newspaper, he also is editor of the quarterly Business Leader magazine.