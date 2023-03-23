EAU CLAIRE — They'd used a computer many times before, but Thursday was the first time that Kathy Ripienski and her son, Reid, 8, ever dug inside of one.
"We've never done this before, have we?" the Eau Claire mom said to her boy as they took apart an old Dell desktop CPU.
With a small screwdriver in hand, Reid's gaze passed over the parts they hadn't yet removed from the plastic and metal box, seeking out the next one he wanted to pull out and get a closer look at.
"It looks cool. It looks really neat," he said while hovering over the circuit boards, wires, fans, memory chips and other parts strewn across a table.
They were among the more than 60 people who dropped into Tech Take Apart, one of the activities that L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library has hosted this week for families to do during spring break while children are out of school.
"We are aware that kids and families are looking for activities to keep them occupied during spring break, and we always try to offer a wide variety of programs to spark excitement, especially for school-age youth," Andria Rice, teen and technology librarian, said in an email.
For this spring break, the variety of library activities offered for youth includes storytimes, snack-making, creating art, BINGO, donut cooking, video gaming and open time in the library's creative RCU Dabble Box Makerspace.
Spring break activities at the Eau Claire library this year have been drawing in crowds.
On Wednesday afternoon, Family BINGO and Pokémon Fan Club attracted 107 and 80 participants, respectively. And teen activities requiring preregistration, including Thursday afternoon's donut-making class and the after-hours games taking place tonight at the library, both reached their capacity for signups in advance, according to Rice.
Alisha Green, youth services coordinator, oversaw Thursday afternoon's Tech Take Apart, a drop-in activity where families could dissect electronics to learn about their parts and how they worked.
"Some kids are very hands-on and love taking things apart," Green said.
The library had a collection of obsolete telephones, cable boxes, routers, computers, keyboards and DVD players for attendees to take apart. The outdated electronics had previously been used at City Hall and the library, but had been replaced with newer equipment. First Choice Computer Recycling of Eau Claire also brought in some devices it was already poised to deconstruct as well.
Matthew Fisker of Eau Claire and his son, Bryce, 9, both had their hands buried deep in a computer to learn about the different pieces inside them.
"This is really fun, I'm glad they do this," Matthew Fisker said as he unscrewed and removed different parts.
Ralph Hutchens, owner of First Choice, drifted from table to table to explain to the families what the different components do inside the devices they were taking apart.
For the computers, he compared them to the human body. The processor is the brain, RAM chips are the muscles and the hard drive is where memories are held.
Hutchens, who has also done Tech Take Apart events for groups ranging from Boy Scouts to seniors, found that people find different kinds of enjoyment from disassembling technology.
Some like seeing how various pieces fit together by using their hands and a screwdriver to take them apart. Others ask about how each part functions to make the electronics, which they've used many times themselves, actually work.
"Everybody's got a different take on it," he said.
After families had their fill of yanking out circuit boards, breaking apart keyboards and getting a look inside of old cable boxes, the parts all went into plastic totes.
All the plastic and metal pieces were then taken by First Choice Computer Recycling so they could then go onto be shredded or smelted.
"Everything we take back here goes into the raw commodity stream and gets reprocessed and becomes a new part," Hutchens said.
For families who visited the library on Thursday afternoon, it was just one part of their plans to spend time together while school is out.
The Fisker's spring break had visits to multiple libraries in the area, going as far as Hudson to get in all the free activities that caught their eyes. Matthew Fisker said that included painting, pillow-making, cooking and more.
For Kathy Ripienski and her son, the library was their second stop on Thursday afternoon. They'd previously been ice skating at Eau Claire's Hobbs Ice Center, which has special open skating times during spring break.
Kathy Ripienski said she appreciates the variety of activities parents have in Eau Claire to do with their children during spring break.
"There's just more time to do different things," she said.