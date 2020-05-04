Farmers across the Chippewa Valley and the state have started making progress on spring fieldwork. But before that fieldwork started, farmers had to make some difficult decisions based on the state of the agriculture industry reeling from years of low commodity prices and now dealing with the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even though farmers have been really struggling with low commodity prices across the board, it’s encouraging to see they’re still putting crops in the ground,” UW-Extension Chippewa County agriculture educator Jerry Clark said. “They’re getting through this as best they can.”
Last spring, farmers struggled to even get into their fields. From winter-killed alfalfa to heavy spring rains and late-planted corn followed by more wet weather in May and June, many farmers may now have their forage inventories stretched to the limit.
Last month, farmers took advantage of several sunny, windy days to bring in corn left standing over the winter, till fields, and apply fertilizer and manure. Planting started with small grains, alfalfa, potatoes, peas, corn, and soybeans all going in the ground in late April, according to the Wisconsin Crop Progress & Condition report released April 27 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service Wisconsin office.
“We’ve had a more normal start to spring than we’ve had in several years,” Clark said. “Just before the virus started taking a toll, things were looking like they were coming around. It looked like agriculture would see a nice rebound. Now that’s not going to happen in the near future. Hopefully by fall things have turned around.”
Many alfalfa stands across the state didn’t survive the winter of 2018-19 that saw low snow cover and a polar vortex early followed by heavy snow late. Last year, more than 80% of alfalfa/forages were lost to winterkill in Clark County.
Richard Halopka, UW-Extension Clark County crops and livestock educator, said he expects there to be more acres of forage seeded this year to fill gaps in feed inventory on farms.
“Good news is forages have come through winter fairly well,” Halopka said. “A few fields seeded last year may have been stressed and may be replanted, but overall there is some forage. Many farmers have decided against alfalfa as we have had some bad years in a row; however, alfalfa does help increase yields and will help farmers fill the gap to feed livestock.”
Crop-progress reporters across the state commented that planting progress was well ahead of this time last year.
“It looks like the alfalfa came through winter pretty well; the melt was pretty gradual, so we didn’t have a lot of flooding; the fields look pretty good right now,” Clark said. “This spring looks like we should be about a month ahead of where we were at this point last year.”
All farmers adapting
With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on all aspects of the agricultural economy, farmers have been forced to be creative in coming up with ways to be less productive. With dairy-processing plants asking dairy farmers to cut production, farmers have come up with solutions from reducing milking frequency from three times a day to two times a day to changing feed rations to encourage lower production.
“Dairy farmers might have to adjust rations with an eye on production so they can get through this without having to get rid of cattle they’d rather not get rid of,” Clark said. “Some farmers are changing rations to not as high in protein to cut back on production.”
Livestock producers are finding themselves in a similar situation. With cattle that may be ready to go to market but no room available to process the cattle, farmers are trying to come up with creative ways to keep quality high while limiting costs associated with keeping the cattle on the land for longer.
“Once the larger slaughter plants get rolling again, the bottlenecks should open back up,” Clark said. “The smaller ones in Chippewa County are backed up six months, so getting cattle in there is not an option right now.”
For the past month, UW-Extension has collected fact sheets to help farmers make management decisions related to reducing milk production, the impact of dumped milk on crop production, slowing the rate of gain on hogs and cattle, and information for people to take care of themselves, Halopka said.
“Farmers are just trying to think about things a little differently,” Clark said. “There’s no silver bullet. They’re just trying to do farm work in a unique way and trying to do it as cheaply as possible.
“Farmers are optimistic things will turn around by fall.”
Halopka suggested farmers try to focus on the positive and know that there are people out there they can talk to if they are struggling.
“That is what makes farming fun and challenging: Every spring you get a do over,” Halopka said. “Everyday you can wake up and have a chance to change something. We can plant a crop, we have a new born calf, spring is a new beginning for farmers and it provides hope for a better year. That doesn’t make this job easy. A wise man once told me, ‘If it was easy everyone would do it.’ Every year provides challenges and rewards.”