EAU CLAIRE — Spring school board elections in the Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie school districts will be contested races, with multiple candidates filing to run for open seats.
Candidates had until Tuesday evening to file paperwork with school districts to get on the April ballot.
The spring election will be held April 5.
Eau Claire school district
Six candidates, including two incumbents, will run for three open seats on the Eau Claire school board this spring, the school district announced Tuesday.
Two incumbents – board president Tim Nordin and board clerk Marquell Johnson – have filed candidacy papers and will run again in April.
The four other candidates are Nicole Everson, Stephanie Farrar, Josh Ingersoll and Melissa Winter.
The third incumbent and longest-serving member of the school board, Aaron Harder, filed a declaration of noncandidacy and will not run again.
Members of the seven-person board serve three-year terms.
Chippewa Falls school district
Six people, including two incumbents, are running for three open seats on the Chippewa Falls school board.
Board Chairman David Czech and board member Sherry Jasper are seeking re-election. The other candidates are James Ledebuhr, Dennis Fehr, Sarah Hanson and Katie Bushman. Fehr previously ran for the board.
Board clerk Kathy Strecker has filed a declaration of noncandidacy.
Czech won his seat in 2016 and was re-elected in 2019. Jasper was appointed in fall 2020.
Members of the seven-person board serve three-year terms. Because there are six candidates for three slots, there will not be a primary.
Menomonie school district
Seven people will run for three open seats on the Menomonie school board in April. The number of candidates triggers a Feb. 15 primary election.
Incumbent board president David Styer has filed to run again; another incumbent, Chris Freeman, filed noncandidacy papers. The third incumbent, state Rep. Clint Moses, did not file paperwork to run again, a school district spokesperson said.
The six other candidates running are Rachel Henderson, Scott Parker, Jennifer Sakry, Abraham Smith, Dominique Stewart and Brittany Weiker.
Members of the nine-person board serve three-year terms.
Altoona school district
The Altoona school board race will be uncontested. Three seats on the board will be open, and three people are running, a school district spokesperson said.
Two people who filed candidacy papers by Tuesday’s deadline are Richard Hager and Nicole Breed.
One incumbent, Jeremy Zook, was appointed to the board in August 2021 and will run for a full three-year term in April.
The board’s remaining two incumbents — board vice president Dan Gluch and board treasurer David Rowe — have filed declarations of noncandidacy and will not be running.
Members of the five-person board serve three-year terms.
Leader-Telegram reporter Chris Vetter contributed to this report.