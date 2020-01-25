A Stanley man will spend three years in prison for communicating with a 14-year-old girl online for the purposes of meeting for sex.
David A. Frey was actually communicating with a police officer posing as the girl. When he was contacted by police, he also had several images of child pornography on his phone.
Frey, 35, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court for a felony count of possession of child pornography.
Four additional counts of possession of child pornography and felony counts of child enticement and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime were dismissed but considered in the sentence.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Frey to spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Frey was fined $1,018.
As conditions of supervision, Frey must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo a sex offender assessment and any recommended programming or counseling, and register as a sex offender for 15 years.
Frey must also have no unsupervised contact with children.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police officer, working in an undercover capacity posing as a 14-year-old girl, on Nov. 1, 2018, conducted an investigation on sexual exploitation of children.
The officer posted a message on an online social networking service, and Frey responded.
The discussion got sexual in nature and continued for three more days.
Frey and the officer, who called himself Manda, attempted to meet Nov. 16, but Frey ran out of power on his phone and got lost.
Frey and the officer chatted again Nov. 22, 2018. about meeting each other, but Frey stopped texting before final arrangements were made.
During the conversation with the officer, Frey sent a nude image of a sexual organ.
On Nov. 28, 2018, officers went to Frey’s residence and asked him for consent to look at his phone.
Several nude images were found of a female who appeared to be 12 to 15 years old.
Frey told police he recalled the girl who was in the images on his phone. He said she was 16 or 17 years old, but he couldn’t remember her name or how he talked to her.
Frey admitted he chatted online with a girl named Manda. He denied sending her nude images or making arrangements to meet for sexual activity.
Frey said he was going to meet but never left his apartment.