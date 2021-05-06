CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man who repeatedly physically and sexually assaulted his girlfriend in 2017 was sentenced Thursday to serve another two years in prison.
Dustin C. Leonard, 25, W10794 Cloverdale Road, was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court in 2019 and was initially given a deferred sentence; he was placed on three years of probation. Charges of sexual assault by use of force, battery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety were read-in and dismissed. However, Leonard was ordered to serve a nine-month jail sentence after he pleaded no contest to suffocation and strangulation. He was recently revoked while on probation.
On Thursday, Judge Steve Gibbs told Leonard he needs to learn to follow orders. Along with the prison sentence, Gibbs ordered two years of extended supervision, with 15 days credit for time already served.
“I don’t want to see you back here on other charges, on other problems,” Gibbs said. “Your history shows you are likely to come back here, if you don’t start complying.”
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell sought two years in prison and two years of extended supervision. Newell told Gibbs that Leonard does whatever he wants, whenever he want to do it. Newell said Leonard does a lot of “victim-blaming,” and doesn’t ever admit to his mistakes.
“This was not a healthy relationship. Instead of owning up to it, he has minimized his behavior,” Newell said. “He is a violent person; that is how he deals with things when things aren’t going right for him.”
Newell pointed out the deferred sentence, and if Leonard had followed the rules, he wouldn’t have been back in court.
“He was given the potential to not even have this criminal conviction on his record,” Newell said. “He clearly didn’t take the (deferred agreement) seriously, he clearly didn’t take probation seriously.”
According to the criminal complaint, a woman said she was sexually assaulted in Feb. 2017 in the town of Wheaton; she was 21 at the time of the assault. She told authorities that Leonard had daily outbursts, he had wrapped his hands around her neck, grabbed her by the hair, and dragged her into a bedroom. She suffered bruising from the assault. He also frequently forced her to have sex without her consent.
Prior to sentencing, the victim fought back tears as she told Gibbs that she was repeatedly raped, choked, hit, and slammed against doors. She said she used to be trusting, but she now suffers from trauma from her time with him.
“I’m not able to concentrate in school anymore,” she said. “I go to therapy because of the damage he caused. I haven’t been able to build relationships or friendships.”
The victim asked Gibbs to impose the maximum sentence.
“I’ve been suffering for four years because of his actions,” she said. “I will be dealing with this trauma for a lifetime.”
Leonard, who is already incarcerated, told Gibbs about going to treatment and working on his chemical dependency issues. He interrupted Newell, as Newell listed off details of Leonard’s prior convictions and interactions with law enforcement.
Defense attorney Dailey Johnson said his client has drug issues and needs rehabilitation. Johnson asked for an imposed-and-stayed five-year prison sentence.
Online court records show Leonard was convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer, battery and disorderly conduct in 2015 in Chippewa County Court.
Leonard also had been charged with similar sexual assault and battery charges in Winona County (Minn.) involving the same victim. In that case, he kicked her out of a motel room in Feb. 2017 and told her to sleep in the car, even though it was about 10 degrees outside. He eventually let her back into the room, but then sexually assaulted her, the report states.