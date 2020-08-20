CHIPPEWA FALLS — In mid-July, every corrections worker and inmates at Stanley Correctional Institution was tested for COVID-19. Of the 1,783 tests conducted, zero confirmed cases turned up.
Nationwide, COVID-19 cases and deaths among inmates and corrections workers have spiraled upward, but that hasn’t been the trend in Wisconsin.
Stanley deputy warden Mario Canziani said there is some luck involved in zero total cases, but he added that everyone at the prison has taken the protocols seriously to prevent an outbreak.
Canziani said the state agency immediately ordered several rule changes this spring to curb the spread of the disease. Among the changes made were:
• Reduced transfers of inmates between facilities around the state
• Quarantine of all new inmate arrivals for two weeks before released into general prison population
• Visits from outside the prison were canceled and replaced with video visits
• Graduation programs, which have typically brought people in from outside the prison, were canceled
• Daily screening of staff upon entering the building
• Separating the maintenance staff, with half of those employees working outside the fence and never entering the prison grounds
• Meals are served and eaten in cells
• Daily cleaning of all surfaces
• Reduced number of classes, and fewer people allowed in each class
• Following mask mandates indoors, and wearing them outside when spacing isn’t available
• Allowing some staff to work from home
• Reduced travel for conferences by corrections workers
“We’ve done a lot of education and training,” Canziani said. “Our staff has taken it seriously.”
The most obvious change is the frequent cleaning of all surfaces.
“The cleaning is nonstop out here,” Canziani said. “It’s actually causing damage to the doors, because they are using so much bleach on them.”
When a male inmate enters the state’s prison system, he is sent to Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun. Prior to the pandemic, many county jails would ship their inmates to the Stanley prison on the night before a transfer bus was headed to Waupun. However, Canziani said that program was halted because they didn’t want to bring additional people into the building. Jails are now responsible for transporting their own inmates all the way to Waupun, rather than dropping them off at the nearby Stanley site.
“I know it’s a bit of an inconvenience for those jails, but we had to do that,” Canziani said. “Once this (pandemic) is done, we’ll go back to being a hub.”
Transfers between prisons halted on March 23. With no new inmates entering the Stanley prison for a few months, the population dropped from 1,580 to 1,472, as inmates completed their sentences and left the institution but weren’t replaced, Canziani said.
Dodge Correctional Institution reached capacity, which led to restarting inmate movement. When inmate transfers resumed in June, a system was put in place where the Stanley prison allowed 20 new inmates at a time. Those new inmates are placed in an isolation wing for two weeks. At that time, they are all given a swab test before being allowed to enter the general prison population. The prison was receiving 20 new arrivals on Thursday.
Among the changes that affected inmates was the elimination of in-person family visits.
“We went to video visits, which has been really popular,” Canziani said.
Computers were set up for Zoom meetings, with 45 allowed daily during the week and 65 visits on weekends.
“We’ve been filling in all those slots,” he said.
One reason Canziani believes they have been so successful is that staff were already heavily cleaning the building over the winter because of a norovirus outbreak that left many inmates with intestinal issues.
“We had actually slowed movement back in January,” he said. “So, we had a little bit of a head start.”
The entire prison staff will have another round of testing next week, he added.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, who lives in nearby Boyd, routinely picks up and drops off inmates at the prison for their court appearances. Kowalczyk said his jail has just had one positive COVID case for one worker, who has since recovered and returned to work. Kowalczyk praised the Stanley prison for doing a great job with their rules, particularly with the temperature checks and daily employee screenings.
"Your biggest risk is the employees, because they are going home and coming back," Kowalczyk said.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections media relations said 1,709 tests were done facility wide at Jackson Correctional Institution, showing three positive cases, with all those infected having recovered. Out of 577 tests given at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility in Chippewa Falls, two positive tests were identified, and those people also have recovered. The state agency has its COVID-19 testing statistics available at doc.wi.gov.
Other prisons in the state haven't been as successful. This week, the Green Bay Correction Institution announced 57 COVID-19-positive cases in that prison.
Nationwide, the number of cases has grown. According to media group The Marshall Project, 95,398 inmates and 21,063 correctional workers nationwide have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 11. That has led to 847 inmate deaths and 65 correctional worker deaths.
The San Quentin State Prison in California went from zero positive cases in late May to 26 deaths and 2,200 cases by early August, according to the report.
However, in Wisconsin, only 319 inmates and 136 workers have tested positive for the virus, resulting in no deaths, through Aug. 11. To see their state-by-state data, visit themarshallproject.org.
Canziani said his staff are well aware of the problems at other prisons across the country, which is why everyone has been so vigilant in making sure the facility is frequently cleaned, staff who are feeling sick are told to stay at home, and daily health checks are done prior to entering the building. He knows that all those measures aren’t a guarantee the prison will stay COVID-19-free, either.
“There has been a little bit of Lady Luck involved,” he said.
The Stanley Correctional Institution was built in 1998 by Oklahoma-based Dominion Venture, who then sold it to the state for $82 million. The medium-securty prison opened in September 2002.