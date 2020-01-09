STANLEY -- A Stanley woman received a $100,000 Christmas gift from her children in the form of a winning lottery ticket.
Janet Pahl's children never know what to get their mother for Christmas so this year, they decided to give her Wisconsin Lottery tickets — including the holiday-themed $15 Celebrate scratch off. Pahl's ticket happened to be one of the lucky top prize winners worth $100,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at Express Mart, 401 S. Broadway St. in Stanley. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.