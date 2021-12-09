EAU CLAIRE — As the forecast gets worse with more snow expected, Troy Gruhlke sees more customers looking to buy a new snowblower or fix their old ones.
The co-owner of Barstow Auto Service, 332 E. Madison St., said impending snowstorms do lead to a boost in business for the downtown Eau Claire shop that sells and repairs snowblowers.
“You get a lot of people buying them and also people trying to get theirs started,” he said Thursday morning.
Those coming to Gruhlke's shop recently were spurred on by Eau Claire's first major snowstorm of the season, which is forecast to hit today.
The National Weather Service is predicting between 8 inches and foot of snow will fall throughout today into Saturday morning.
"Chance for a foot of snow is looking possible, if not likely,” said Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, Minn.
The snow totals expected for the storm had raised from a forecast earlier this week that anticipated 6 to 9 inches of snow.
The updated forecast has light snow starting late this morning or around noon, but then getting heavier as the day wears on. In the late afternoon and evening, snow falling at a rate of one to possibly two inches per hour is forecast, Ahasic said.
“That’s very heavy snowfall when it’s coming down that fast,” he said.
Motorists are advised to have their travel plans done by mid- to late afternoon today.
The snowfall is expected to finish up around sunrise on Saturday morning.
If the forecast holds true, Eau Claire residents will then have about a foot of snow to clear off their driveways and sidewalks.
With that amount of snow on the ground, people are advised to be careful to not injure themselves when shoveling.
Stretching and warming up muscles ahead of time, lifting shovelfuls of snow using your legs and not your back are among tips from Tyler Bowe, trauma coordinator for HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals.
Shoveling smaller amounts of snow multiple times is also recommended to reduce the stain on a person's body when compared to clearing one heavy load in a single outing.
Local medical professionals also remind shovelers to bundle up in layers of clothes to stay warm and wear nonstick footwear to prevent slipping on slick ground.
For Eau Claire residents who haven't started their snowblowers since last winter, Gruhlke said if they were properly stored indoors, it will improve the odds they will be ready to go.
But for those who have trouble getting their engines to turn over, he does have some advice. One thing to try is to remove the spark plug and spray some carburetor cleaner in the hole, put the plug back and try the ignition again.
For a foot of snow, two-stage snowblowers — ones with a metal auger and impeller that scoop up snow and spits it out a chute — will be able to handle that much, Gruhlke said.
But for people with smaller one-stage snowblowers, he advises them to make a couple of trips outside to clear snow as those machines are probably not powerful enough to tackle the full volume in one outing.