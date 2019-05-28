Seeing that Eau Claire’s affordable housing crunch is tied to people’s incomes, Councilwoman Jill Christopherson agreed to restore some grant funding to a program intended to help residents start their own businesses.
While the city had limited its use of almost $850,000 in incoming federal grants to efforts to address affordable housing and homelessness, the council agreed Tuesday that creating small businesses plays a role in addressing those issues.
“It’s not just the cost of housing; it’s also the discrepancy in our income level in Eau Claire,” Christopherson said.
The council voted 11-0 during its afternoon meeting to give $3,600 of the grant money Eau Claire will get through two U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs to local agency Western Dairyland Community Action Agency’s program that primarily helps female, minority, low-income and disabled people pursue their dreams of opening a business. While it was not the $5,800 the program got last year, it’s more than the $0 that was originally planned this year.
Ongoing funding will support one-on-one assistance for entrepreneurs, which benefited 140 people last year, said Jacob Haupt, business development specialist with Western Dairyland.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert noted that for money it gets from the city, Western Dairyland can then get matching grants from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“It can stretch our dollar a little further,” Gragert said.
With the limited amount of federal grants the city gets through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs, funds for Western Dairyland came from reductions of about 4% for about 10 other initiatives run by community agencies.
Those included area homeless shelters, the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, The Community Table and the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association.
Gragert and Councilman Andrew Werthmann also led an effort to provide four neighborhood associations — East Side Hill, Historic Randall Park, North Riverfronts and Sundet — with $200 each to pay for newsletters, fliers and other materials.
“To me, I really put a high value in the role that our neighborhood associations do play and can play in the future in terms of helping us improve the quality of life in those neighborhoods,” Werthmann said.
The $800 total for the neighborhood associations came from the Eau Claire Housing Authority’s budget for planning and management. Keith Johnathan, executive director of the public housing entity, said that could have some impact on a long-term plan that will be developed in the next year with the help of a consultant.
“At this particular point, I can’t say if the $800 will make us or break us,” he said. “It depends on which proposal we go with.”
The council voted 10-1 — Christopherson cast the dissenting vote — to provide the neighborhood associations with the money.
Before unanimously approving the amended spending plan for the HUD money, council members point out the difficulty of crafting a budget for the declining amount of federal grants intended to help lower-income areas in Eau Claire.
This year’s allocation from the CDBG and HOME programs is down almost $114,000 from the $963,460 the city received last year.
Fetching higher costs
Eau Claire’s planned third dog park and fourth boat launch will be seeking more money toward their construction next year.
On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved plans for the projects, which will both be on the south end of Ferry Street near the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant along the Chippewa River.
The city’s community services director, Jeff Pippenger, told the council that he will be asking for more money for the project in Eau Claire’s 2020 budget.
“The cost estimate came up a little bit higher than what we initially expected,” he said.
The main reason for the higher cost is more earthmoving will be needed to make the land’s slope more gradual for the boat landing.
This year’s budget put $133,000 toward the dog park and boat launch, but Pippenger now intends to request up to $100,000 more in city funds next year too.
The project’s total cost is estimated to be about $400,000, which will be paid by a mix of the city funds and matching grants from the state Department of Natural Resources.
Much of the dog park is on city-owned property, but part of it would be on land owned by the state Department of Transportation around where Interstate 94 bridges over the Chippewa River. The city is working on a long-term lease to use that land.
That state-owned property is in the town of Union, Pippenger noted, which means the city may need land use approval for the dog park from the Eau Claire County government.
The 27 acres for the dog park and boat launch is within the floodplain, which prompted council members to ask Pippenger what will happen when the Chippewa River rises.
“Just like we do with our trails when the river goes up, we’ll have gates to close it off,” he replied.
Eau Claire has two existing dog parks — one on the southeast side and a newer one at Sundet Park. The three public boat launches are at Riverview Park, Mount Simon Park and behind Hobbs Ice Center. There’s also a public boat landing on Braun’s Bay on Half Moon Lake, which can only be used by nonmotorized boats.