EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers signed a state budget Thursday that includes $15 million to add psychiatric beds in Chippewa Valley Hospitals.
The funding will enable HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls to add 22 beds to serve patients needing mental health services, Evers announced Thursday in a news conference at Sacred Heart.
"I'm especially excited to be here today because this is a bipartisan budget that will be able to help the folks here at HSHS expand psychiatric bed capacity for the region," Evers said.
Andy Bagnall, HSHS Wisconsin president and CEO, thanked Evers for supporting funding to expand what Bagnall deemed a "very important service for our region."
"We have been committed to serving the behavioral health needs of our communities for 60 years," Bagnall said. "This expansion directly aligns with our mission and allows our inpatient services to meet a significant community need."
The expansion will limit how often regional law enforcement officers are forced to transport patients experiencing a mental health crisis to treatment facilities on the other side of the state such as Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. That will also mean less trauma for patients and easier access for family members.
"What this will allow us to do is take care of people closer to their homes," Bagnall said, noting that the existing behavioral health beds at Sacred Heart are full most days.
The expansion will add four mental health beds at Sacred Heart and create a new 18-bed adolescent psychiatric care unit at St. Joseph's.
"This is really important to western Wisconsin, but it's also important to so many communities who have had to use so much of their resources to transport patients for a long way," said state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick.
The need is undeniable, said state Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, citing an apparent suicide of someone who "slipped through the cracks" that Eau Claire police responded to Thursday morning on the city's east side.
"Dealing with an individual's mental health crisis is complicated, as is our state's response to mental health. There is no magic fix," Emerson said. "We need more counselors, more psychiatrists, more options for our first responders, more resources in our schools and more crisis beds."
Evers and Smith both thanked state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, for her leadership and persistence in pushing for additional mental health resources in the Chippewa Valley.
The measure initially was included in the last two-year state budget before Evers used his partial veto authority to delete it and redirect the money to expand psychiatric services at Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center near Madison.
Bernier acknowledged the action disappointed and angered her, and yet she, along with former Altoona police chief and GOP Rep. Jesse James continued to fight for the measure and worked with HSHS leadership and the governor's office to develop a facilities and funding plan.
"In your career there are a few times you're really excited about something, and this is one of those," Bernier said as she joined a group of Democratic lawmakers and area residents for the governor's announcement.
Bernier described herself as "relieved and exuberant at the same time" after the long struggle to secure the funding for more beds for people in emergency detention who are deemed a danger to themselves or others — a need she has heard about from countless regional residents.
"I've had parents of adolescents who were so disappointed that they couldn't get help in this part of the state ... and were unable to get assistance right away," Bernier said.
James said in a statement the grant would help 29 counties in northwestern Wisconsin.
Toni Simonson, executive director of behavioral health at the local HSHS hospitals, said securing the grant to expand emergency mental health services is a crucial step.
"I am so thrilled and appreciative of this funding," Simonson said. "This is going to help us serve more community members during a time when mental health needs are rising at an exceptional rate."
Renovations to add mental health beds at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s are expected to begin in the near future.