The statewide chamber of commerce explained its plan for reopening businesses using a regional approach and safety measures specific to different industries in a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon with more than 200 Chippewa Valley professionals.
Kurt Bauer, president and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, gave details of how the organization’s Back to Business proposal would allow parts of the state’s economy to resume.
“We don’t believe a one-size-fits-all approach works,” he said to those watching the virtual town hall meeting hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
Advocating an approach that would allow regions with few cases reported of the novel coronavirus to open, Bauer noted that the highest concentration of COVID-19 has been in southeastern Wisconsin while there are other counties that still have no cases.
Under WMC’s proposal, businesses that have been closed for weeks would be able to reopen on Monday — about three weeks before Gov. Tony Evers safer-at-home order is currently scheduled to end.
Those businesses would be expected to maintain social distancing between employees, regular cleaning and disinfection of their buildings, encourage sick employees to stay home and other precautions to reduce the chances of COVID-19 spreading.
They also would get a risk level assigned to them based on the prevalence of coronavirus in their county, the ability of the local health care system to deal with the virus and how much contact between people is intrinsic in their type of business. Those risk levels would be updated weekly and utilize data from government sources including counties’ population densities, the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospital beds available in the area.
Dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, convention centers and other places where people usually gather in large numbers would fall on the higher end of the risk spectrum.
“That is going to be harder for the hospitality and entertainment section, without question,” Bauer said.
But even those businesses could reopen given precautions including lowering their capacities, providing personal protective equipment for employees and a heightened level of disinfecting surfaces that people touch.
Bauer suggested that businesses could post their risk level — “low,” “moderate” or “substantial” — in their front windows or employee areas to let people know what protective measures are in place.
He acknowledged that while he has gotten support mainly from state Republicans for the business group’s plan, that he’d rather see economic recovery not be an issue that splits down political party lines.
“I really don’t want this to be partisan. We should really work together on this,” Bauer said.
The Evers administration has reviewed WMC’s proposal since it came out a week ago.
“I appreciate the work that went into this plan and am glad that the business community agrees with me that we have to approach this like we are turning a dial, not flipping a switch,” Evers said in a statement provided to the Leader-Telegram.
However, his administration found the business group’s plan did not take into account important criteria, including testing capacity and contact tracing efforts.
Wisconsin also has not yet demonstrated a 14-day downward trend in positive COVID-19 tests and won’t get there by the WMC proposal’s goal to start reopening businesses on Monday, the governor’s office stated.
Evers unveiled his own plan last week for a phased reopening of the economy based on hitting benchmarks for more coronavirus testing, expanded contact tracing, more protective equipment and a two-week decline in cases statewide.
“Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites are currently working every day to keep our communities safe and healthy and we owe it to them to take a measured approach to phasing in even more of our workforce,” Evers stated.
Some kinds of businesses have been allowed to reopen in recent days given they’ve enacted curbside service or other methods of operating that strictly limit contact between customers and workers. Those have included pet groomers, small-engine repair shops and upholstery businesses.
The state chamber did present its Back to Business plan on Thursday to members of the state Assembly’s Committee on State Affairs, hoping to get momentum for it in the state Legislature, Bauer said.
Also during that meeting with legislators, the leader of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. gave her reaction to WMC’s plan.
“I found it thoughtful and reasonable,” stated Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the WEDC, in a transcript of her comments to the committee.
However, she deferred to public health experts to determine when the risk of an epidemic has passed or has been mitigated to the point where it is manageable.
“I will therefore leave assessment of a public health tool to the public health experts,” she said.
Hughes likened the current debate over transitioning from a public health crisis to reopening businesses to handing off a baton in a relay race.
“It is incumbent on all of us to assure that in handing off the baton, we don’t pass it too soon or too carelessly and risk dropping it,” she told the committee.
While Bauer said he agrees the coronavirus pandemic should still be viewed as a public health crisis, he feels the economic consequences of it also need to be addressed. Wisconsin’s unemployment is currently estimated at 19%, he said, which is double the high point of the Great Recession.
“We’re a percentage point away from Great Depression-level unemployment,” Bauer said.