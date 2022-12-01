041422_dr_Deer_1a

A deer is seen on Feb. 27.

Hunters took far more deer statewide during the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season than during the 2021 season, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

Preliminary figures show that hunters registered 203,295 deer during the 2022 gun deer season, including 98,397 bucks and 104,898 antlerless deer.

