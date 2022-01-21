ALTOONA — State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, is joining the race for the Wisconsin’s 23rd Senate District seat, setting the stage for a GOP primary in August.
The former Altoona police chief who has served in the Wisconsin Legislature since 2018 announced his candidacy Friday morning at VFW Post 10405 in Altoona.
He’s not the first Republican to seek the seat that incumbent state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, is retiring from.
Brian Westerate, a small businessman from Fall Creek who has been involved for over two decades in the Republican Party, first locally and now holding a post at the state party, announced his candidacy earlier this month when Bernier said she would not run for reelection.
Sandra Scholz of Chippewa Falls, has also registered to run as a Republican in the 23rd District and posted a video on YouTube on Sunday explaining her views as a candidate.
And James said Friday that he wouldn't rule out the possibility of more Republicans joining the race.
Candidates have until June 1 to complete all the necessary requirements to get on the ballot, including collecting signatures from constituents in the 23rd District.
The partisan primary will be held Aug. 9 to decide which candidates will move onto the Nov. 8 general election.
As of Friday morning, there were no Democrats who had registered campaigns with the state to run for the 23rd Senate seat this year.
James currently represents the state’s 68th Assembly District and will not be able to seek reelection to that seat by making his bid for state Senate.
As of Friday there were no candidates registered to run for that seat, but a campaign announcement is expected on Monday.