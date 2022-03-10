EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin was on the precipice of a child care crisis before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the arrival of the coronavirus pushed the state over the edge.
That’s how state Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson set the stage Thursday for a discussion of an issue she portrayed as central to Wisconsin’s economy.
“Wisconsin, like many states, is facing a child care crisis,” Amundson said in a news conference at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. “We all know that when parents can’t find care that meets their needs, they can’t enter or remain in the workforce.”
The math helps tell the story of the crunch facing regional parents seeking care for their children, as the number of regulated child care programs in a 10-county area of west-central Wisconsin has declined from about 976 in 2005 to 348 in 2021, according to Becca Elbert, assistant director of Eau Claire-based Child Care Partnership. That nearly 65% drop is largely the result of family providers leaving the industry.
While the number of regulated child care slots in Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Buffalo, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties rose about 10% during that time through the impact of larger centers, many of those slots aren’t actually available because providers can’t find enough workers to offer them, Elbert said, noting that a recent survey revealed that about a quarter of area child care programs have one or more classrooms closed due to lack of staff.
The result is that most Chippewa Valley child care programs are reporting waiting lists of families ranging from 10 to more than 100.
Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has attempted to address the situation, Amundson said, by investing $824 million in federal pandemic relief funds to stabilize and grow early care and education across the state, including providing nearly $11 million to more than 135 providers in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.
DCF ramped up its efforts to improve access to child care last week by announcing two new grant programs.
The Partner Up! program focuses on supporting partnerships between businesses and child care providers by offering funding to businesses that buy slots at regulated providers.
The hope is that businesses desperate for workers in a tight labor market will see the program as a benefit that could help attract and retain employees, Amundson said.
The Dream Up! program seeks to build child care supply through a collaborative community approach, with funding awarded to 30 communities to help create new child care businesses and enhance existing providers.
Both programs share an April 4 application deadline and have received strong early interest, Amundson said.
The success of such programs in alleviating the shortage of child care slots is crucial to Wisconsin’s economy, she said, calling child care “the work that allows all other work to happen.”
“Over the last 10 years, we’ve seen a precipitous decline in the number of family child care providers in the state of Wisconsin and sort of an influx of child care deserts where there just aren’t enough slots available for the kiddos in a particular ZIP code,” Amundson said.
While experts already were sounding the alarm about these issues before the pandemic, the health crisis brought attention to the relationship between child care and people’s ability to work.
“It brought out of the shadows something many families were grappling with quietly ... and it has actually lifted it to a communitywide conversation,” Amundson said. “That’s why I think this is our moment.”
She highlighted two local partnership helping to address the problem in the Chippewa Valley — one between Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and Bright Horizons and the other between the Children’s Museum and Peace Tree Child Care.
The Children’s Museum recently announced its plan to create preschool and 4-year-old kindergarten programs with the capacity to serve 60 children. The programs, to be offered at the museum’s new downtown location scheduled to open in December, will be directed by Lydia Ekenstedt, who now operates Peace Tree as a family provider.
While potential clients are excited about the facility and the philosophy emphasizing life skills, emotional awareness and exploration, the enthusiastic initial response also is indicative of the intense need in the area, said Mandy Runge, chief operating officer of the museum.
Nine months before the museum opens, the child care program already has a waiting list long enough to put it 245% over capacity, Runge said.
“We believe that access to high-quality, affordable early learning programs can ensure folks remain, re-enter and also enter the workforce at a time when our economy desperately needs for it to happen, Runge said.