Influenza hospitalizations are higher than normal for late October in Wisconsin, but Eau Claire has yet to see any flu-related hospitalizations, an Eau Claire public health nurse said Friday.
Twenty-seven people have been hospitalized with the flu in Wisconsin since the beginning of September, said Tom Haupt, state Department of Health Services influenza surveillance coordinator and respiratory disease epidemiologist.
Wisconsin has also seen six flu-related deaths since the beginning of September, according to the DHS’ weekly respiratory report.
All six people who died were older than 65 and not clustered in any particular region of Wisconsin, Haupt said.
But the Eau Claire area hasn’t reported any hospitalizations yet, said Allison Gosbin, an Eau Claire City-County Health Department public health nurse in the communicable diseases division.
“From some of our health care partners, we’re hearing they haven’t even been seeing flu show up in testing yet, even non-hospitalized (cases),” Gosbin said.
The state has averaged between eight and 12 confirmed cases per week, Haupt said: “We have seen more cases, more hospitalizations than we normally do at this time of year … We could have a normal year that peaks in February, or even later, but it’s not beyond possibility we could peak early as well.”
Gosbin recommended people get the vaccination by the end of October, but even December or January isn’t too late, she said.
“Even if someone does get a type of flu, the flu shot protects against four strains, so we’d still recommend it,” Gosbin said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people 6 months and older be vaccinated against the flu. About two weeks after vaccination, flu shots cause antibodies to develop, which protect against infection, according to the CDC. The vaccine is updated every year to target viruses expected to circulate that year.
This season, both the H1 and H3 virus components of the vaccine have been changed. “We’re optimistic that it’s going to increase the efficacy of influenza vaccine, but those numbers don’t come out until after the first of the year,” Haupt said.
Just 16% of the Wisconsin population has received a flu vaccine so far this season, according to the respiratory report.
That’s “very close to where it has been in the past,” Haupt said -- at the same time in 2018 about 17% of the state’s population had gotten the vaccine.
“I’m quite confident that number will rise significantly over the next few weeks,” Haupt said.
The state’s goal is to get 70% of residents vaccinated against influenza each year, but Haupt is looking for improvement year after year -- the 2018-19 flu season was “kind of a record year of 40%.”
The Health Department especially encourages the vaccine for children younger than 5, who are in a high-risk category, Gosbin said.
“If they’re not vaccinated, they also can miss a significant amount of school and parents miss a significant amount of work,” Gosbin said.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering three final flu shot clinics this season: at Fall Creek Elementary School from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday; at Augusta High School from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and at South Middle School from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Statewide, the 2017-18 flu season had the highest number of cases on record, with 20,208 cases, according to the DHS.
Most flu activity peaks between December and February but can last into May.
Common side effects of the flu shot are soreness or swelling from the shot, headache, fever, nausea or muscle aches; symptoms are normally mild and disappear within a few days, according to the CDC.