CHIPPEWA FALLS — State Sen. Kathy Bernier said she encourages everyone to wear masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing. However, Bernier said she does not believe a state mandate, requiring mask-wearing, is needed.
“I don’t think we need to mandate something we know is good behavior,” Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, said Monday. “We all know what the CDC is telling us to do.”
The state Senate, which Republicans control by a 20-12 margin, will vote today on a resolution to end the public health emergency and undo the mask mandate issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Because it’s a joint resolution, it wouldn’t require Evers’ signature to take effect.
Police aren’t issuing citations for people who aren’t wearing maks, Bernier added, and she said it would become problematic if they started handing out fines.
“There are some people who refuse to wear one, for whatever reason,” Bernier said. “A law is only good if it’s enforced. Let’s leave it as good policy, recommended by the CDC. All the businesses are requiring it. It’s a non-issue.”
Bernier believes Evers is overstepping his authority with the mask mandate.
“You can’t just keep doing emergency powers,” Bernier said. “But I agree with the governor that you should continue wearing masks around others; that’s a no-brainer.”
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, is baffled at the measure coming forward at this time. President Joe Biden has asked all Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his presidency. About 415,000 Americans have died from the virus in the past year, and doctors expect another 100,000 Americans to die by the end of February.
“It appalls me that we have a majority party that continues to push the idea that their freedoms are being taken (because of a mask mandate),” Smith said. “It’s no different than saying you can’t drive drunk or shout ‘fire’ in a crowded theater. It’s unfortunate the Republicans are continuing to make this a political issue. We see how dangerous lies and misleading statements can be, with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.”
Smith said he expects the measure will pass.
“I haven’t seen any evidence of their members breaking away,” Smith said.
Both Bernier and Smith were unclear if county or city governments would be able to issue mask mandates if the state mandate is removed.
At this time, the state Assembly does not have a date set for a vote on the measure. Republicans control the Assembly by a 60-38 margin.
State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said he would vote to end the mandate for the same reasons Bernier cited, saying he doesn’t see police enforcing it, nor does he want them to enforce it.
“Most people who are wearing them will continue to wear them,” Summerfield said.
“I am encouraging mask-wearing. I don’t think it needs to be a government mandate.”
Like Bernier, Summerfield questioned if Evers has the authority to issue the mandate without going to the Legslature.
“I feel he cannot just legislate by executive orders,” Summerfield said.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said that science has shown the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to wear masks.
“My office has received hundreds of emails this past week about masks and they are overwhelmingly in favor of keeping the governor’s order,” Emerson said. “Public safety is one of government’s top priorities and the best way we can keep people safe is to continue to wear masks. People should do it regardless of what the governor says.”
Twenty-seven Republican lawmakers signed on to the resolution when it was introduced Thursday.
“While Gov. Evers works to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe and distribute vaccines across our state, Republicans continue their efforts to hinder our state’s response,” Evers’ spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, said in a statement. “Republicans haven’t taken COVID-19 seriously from the beginning, and they still aren’t now more than 280 days since they last sent a bill to the governor’s desk.”
Evers supports a bipartisan coronavirus response bill the Senate passed earlier this month but that Assembly leaders oppose.
Evers first issued a statewide mask requirement in July and has extended the order three times, most recently last Tuesday. The current mandate is scheduled to expire March 20.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, cut a public service announcement urging people to wear masks, but he also signed onto a lawsuit challenging Evers’ authority to issue repeat emergency health orders and mask mandates. Vos did not respond to a message asking if the resolution to rescind the mask requirement would receive a vote. Vos was not a cosponsor.
The resolution was brought by Sens. Julian Bradley and Steve Nass in the Senate.
“From day one, I’ve been ready to repeal Governor Evers’ unconstitutional edicts,” Bradley, a freshman lawmaker from Franklin, said in a statement. “The governor has grossly overstepped his authority. I am hopeful that the Senate will vote for this resolution on Tuesday, and I encourage Wisconsinites to reach out to their legislators to support this effort.”
Lawmakers have been inconsistent about wearing masks at the Statehouse this year. Democrats have generally worn them at all times, even when testifying during hearings or speaking during debates, whereas most Republicans have removed masks while speaking or gone without them altogether.
The resolution argues that Evers didn’t have the authority to issue his latest public health emergency because the Legislature didn’t renew the original one that was issued when the pandemic began. State law allows governors to declare public health emergencies that last 60 days but can be extended by the Legislature.
Evers argues that each emergency order he has issued was new and was meant to address ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic.
His mask order is also being challenged in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which heard arguments in the case in November but has yet to issue a ruling.
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 are spiking in Wisconsin despite new cases being at their lowest level in four months, albeit much higher than they were last summer. Republicans have also introduced a series of bills to take more control over the response to the pandemic, including requiring that everyone in the state be eligible for the vaccine in mid-March regardless of whether supply can meet demand.
To date, 5,699 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin and more than 533,000 have tested positive, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.