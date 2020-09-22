EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin set a new record for summer home sales, led by a surge in people buying abodes up north.
The 27,374 homes sold during the past three months was 2.8% more than the same time last year, creating a new high-water mark for the summer months, according to a report issued this week by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
“We’ve seen remarkable resilience in this market, given the strong headwinds we faced this year,” WRA Chairman Steve Beers said in a news release.
He noted that the state has now been a strong seller’s market for three years due to low inventory, which continues to shrink and limit buying opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down the housing market in late spring, too.
But record-low interest rates that fell to 2.95% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage last month and the nation recovering from a pandemic-induced economic slump are keeping demand high for homes.
That was especially the case this summer for homes in northern Wisconsin. Leading the state in sales growth this summer, that 18-county area saw 19% more homes sold than it did for the same time in 2019.
There were 510 more homes sold there in the past three months than the 2,674 that changed hands during summer 2019.
Regions in the state that saw notable sales growth were more rural and had larger inventories than metropolitan areas with a smaller level of homes on the market, the WRA stated.
The latter is the case for the Eau Claire area, where home sales this summer were similar to a year ago.
From June through August, 495 homes were sold in Eau Claire County — just 13 fewer than the same months in 2019.
In Chippewa County, the 320 homes sold this summer was just three shy of last year’s mark.
Meanwhile, Dunn County’s home sales grew from 211 last summer to 228 in the past three months.
The limited supply of homes and persistently high demand continue to raise prices in the state. The median price of a home sold last month reached $235,000 in Wisconsin, which is $29,000 higher than it was a year ago.
While a measure of affordability is falling with the rising prices, it is being mitigated somewhat by lower interest rates being charged by lenders.
“The low mortgage rates have been our salvation on the affordability front,” Michael Theo, WRA president and CEO, said in the news release.
Wisconsin’s trends go along with what the nation is experiencing.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales hit their highest level since December 2006, according to a news release from the group.
Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the association, predicts the sales growth will continue.
“Further gains in sales are likely for the remainder of the year, with mortgage rates hovering around 3% and with continued job recovery,” he said in the news release.