Eau Claire’s largest road project of the year is anticipated to wrap up about three weeks ahead of schedule, reopening a major route to downtown and UW-Eau Claire’s campus late next week.
Barring any bad weather, construction of the nearly mile-long stretch of State Street is on pace to finish Nov. 1 — well in advance of a contract that gave a Nov. 22 deadline, according to city engineer David Solberg.
“Construction has been remarkably smooth,” he said.
Though Eau Claire had a rainy end to summer, Solberg said that didn’t slow down progress as workers were able to focus on the project’s utility work or pouring cement when the weather wasn’t good for laying asphalt.
“They’ve had good weather for paving,” he said, also giving credit to contractor Haas Sons of Thorp for working efficiently.
The project’s early completion is a relief to UW-Eau Claire student body president Charles Johnson.
“The fact that it will be opening up early is an exciting thing to see,” he said.
The roadwork was already under way when students began the school year, and one of its effects was significantly longer bus rides between academic buildings on lower campus and dormitories on upper campus due to detouring around State Street. Reopening the road before extreme cold weather arrives is good timing, Johnson said, as bus ridership rises going into winter.
Some portions of the project already have reopened in the Putnam Heights residential neighborhood, including roundabouts installed at the MacArthur Avenue and Lexington Boulevard intersections. Previously governed by stop signs, those have been switched to roundabouts to improve traffic flow and reduce crash rates, according to Solberg.
A third roundabout at the Hamilton Avenue intersection is almost finished and is anticipated to reopen as early as the end of this week.
Work on the State Street hill — the section of the road that links Eau Claire’s south side to the university campus and downtown — is wrapping up with more asphalt being laid and then finishing work slated to wrap up Nov. 1. When it reopens, the hill will have two traffic lanes and two bike lanes. That’s a switch from the previous configuration of two downhill traffic lanes and one wide uphill lane with no reserved space on the road for bicyclists.
At the bottom of the hill, the City Council had initially sought to put a roundabout at the Roosevelt Avenue intersection, but reconsidered following protests from 3rd Ward neighborhood residents living nearby. Instead, there will be a concrete island between State Street traffic lanes on one end of the intersection. This refuge island gives pedestrians a safe spot so they can cross one lane, wait and then cross the other after traffic has cleared.
Safety improvements included in the State Street project were important to the university as the major thoroughfare goes right by campus and is crossed by students going from their homes to classes every day.
“The nice thing about it is the city’s plan is going to improve pedestrian, bicyclist and vehicular safety,” said Mike Rindo, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations at UW-Eau Claire.
Johnson also hopes that the changes made on the State Street hill will slow down traffic, which the city intended as part of its design.
“I’ll be interested to see the changes this has in terms of student safety,” Johnson said.
While he appreciates the early finish to the roadwork, Rindo said that the university has gotten somewhat used to dealing with construction.
“Our campus has grown accustomed to some disruptive construction over the past few years,” he said, referring to multiple new buildings and the Garfield Avenue corridor project on campus. “We always say the construction pain is worth the long-term gain.”
Construction on State Street first began on June 19. One of a few main routes to downtown, the road sees a large amount of traffic due in part to its proximity to UW-Eau Claire.
The most recent available traffic counts from the state Department of Transportation showed an average of 10,600 vehicles drive every day on State Street during summer near the university, but that grows to 12,200 when school is in session.