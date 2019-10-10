Joe Luginbill remembered performing in a production of “Peter Pan” at The State Theatre as a kid. He played John Darling and had the memorable opportunity to fly onstage with the show’s titular character.
The State Theatre was constructed in 1926 and served a critical role in Luginbill’s adolescence. With the historic building reopening today after standing vacant for more than a year, it will likely play a large factor in the lives of many more area residents. The reopening begins at 5 p.m. and will include ribbon cutting, local music, a fair and film screening.
The venue has a new name — the State Theater and Community Center — and will again be open to the public. It will feature new and traditional offerings including educational workshops, meeting space for nonprofits, private fundraisers and film and stage shows. After closing in August 2018 shortly before the Pablo Center at the Confluence opened, the building at 316 Eau Claire St. was bought by Azara Properties in January.
Luginbill is CEO of the State Theater and Community Center and president of the Luginbill Children’s Foundation, which operates the venue. He was approached last year about being part of an effort to revitalize the building. The opportunity took Luginbill by surprise, but he wanted to continue the legacy of a community pillar.
The reopening will feature a documentary, “For They Know Not What They Do,” which is part of the inaugural UW-Eau Claire freaQweek Film Festival. One of the people featured in the film, Vico Baez Fabo, survived the 2016 shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla. He will participate in a panel discussion after the showing today.
Oct. 11 is also National Coming Out Day, so Luginbill wanted to show a relevant documentary.
“It’s a really important film for people to see,” Luginbill said. “Those are the kind of stories that we want to tell in this building. We want to have events that can help elevate the public discourse and help all of us learn more about different topics facing our communities.”
Kallie Friede, associate student services coordinator at the UW-Eau Claire Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, said film offers a quality medium to have difficult conversations. It allows LGBTQIA+ — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex and asexual — people to see themselves onscreen and can highlight experiences of underrepresented communities for allies.
The venue will look different than the past but still feature stage and film screenings, along with and events like an upcoming Halloween party. The theater is also applying for a Class B liquor license next week so it can serve alcohol during private events.
Instead of hosting the Eau Claire Regional Arts Center, the building will house office space for nonprofits to rent on the first and second floor, which it is replacing. It also has classroom areas in the location previously occupied by the Janet Carson Art Gallery.
A construction training course already is occurring in the classroom space. Ending today, it is run through Workforce Resource, a local nonprofit that received a state grant to train people interested in improving their construction skills. The three-week course was part of the matching grant that totaled about $94,000.
Luginbill said the timing worked out well for the building, as the 17 students could learn and work directly on the job while contributing to the venue’s renovation.
Michaela Stendahl, Workforce Resource business service specialist, said students helped with sanding, painting, drywall repair, ceiling tile repair and building benches and bookcases. Stendahl and Luginbill hope Workforce Resource can partner with the State Theater and Community Center on similar projects going forward.
Stendahl recalled taking her children to various plays at the theater and is enthused to see the revitalization of the historic building.
“It just has a unique charm to it,” Stendahl said.
Other repairs and renovations included floor work and taking care of water damage. Luginbill said the repair and renovation work totaled in the five figures and was funded through private donations. Water damage presented the most difficulty, but that was not surprising for the nearly century-old building. Luginbill said the venue will require constant maintenance going forward.
After being closed to the public for more than a year, residents will receive their first look at the new venue that aims to combine history and new programs.
“This building might almost be 100 years old, but it has a lot of life left in it,” Luginbill said.