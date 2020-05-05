Mallory Pieper was slated to take her road test and get her driver’s license March 24, three days after her 16th birthday.
However, that test was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, along with the rescheduled April 27 test. It has left her in limbo, wondering when she would finally get her license.
“At first it was frustrating, but then I realized there aren’t many places to go right now,” she said.
Pieper, an Eau Claire North student, has just one driving instructional class left, and she’s excited that the state took steps Tuesday to allow her to get her license soon.
Because driving schools and behind-the-wheel testing has been shut down since mid-March, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles announced plans for the agency to catch up, and make it easier for teenagers to now get their driver’s licenses.
In a memo released Tuesday morning, the DMV announced two pilot programs to ease rules on obtaining licenses.
“Due to the pandemic, there is a backlog of about 16,000 road tests with an additional demand of approximately 2,100 new drivers each week,” the memo states.
The first pilot program waives the requirement of road tests for 16- and 17-year-old drivers who have successfully completed an approved driver education program, including behind-the-wheel instruction. However, a parent or guardian must agree to the road test being waived.
The second pilot program allows eligible drivers to renew their driver’s license online, and receive their new card in the mail. To learn more, visit wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL
Driving schools should be allowed to resume offering behind-the-wheel instructional courses on May 26. Pieper is hopeful to get her last class in and immediately get her license.
“It was surprising because I didn’t think I’d get it anytime soon,” Pieper said of the DMV’s memo. “I’ve gotten a lot more practice in, so I feel I’d have less stress anyway.”
Area driving schools applauded the DMV’s plan.
“We know as each week passes, we will fall further behind,” said Marty Fadness, owner of Safety & Respect Driving School in Eau Claire. “(This plan) is good, it’s solid, it’s very specific. It’s something we can have right in front of us.”
Fadness added: “The idea of the waiver is wonderful for the students. That will save the DMV a ton of testing. It’s a good move by the DMV to give these kids, who’ve had a tough spring, a break.”
Ryan Hammett, owner of Accountable Driver Education in Eau Claire, described it as “pretty big news,” adding it “puts a lot of pressure on us driving schools to start lessons right away.”
Hammett and Fadness are optimistic they will be allowed to reopen on May 26 when Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order is set to expire.
“The only thing we can offer right now is online driver’s education,” Hammett said. “We have a plan in place to reopen. We’ll require masks for students and drivers, and we’ll clean the car after each use. We have notices on the website that we’ll be requiring masks.”
Fadness said they explored the idea of also putting up clear curtains or plastic shields, but ultimately decided it would be a hazard. Fadness said he also will require instructors to wear masks; at this time he hasn’t decided if students also will be required to wear them.
Normally, Hammett said students would probably have six behind-the-wheel instructional sessions spread out to roughly once a month, beginning when they are 15½, and finishing as they are turning 16 when they are allowed to take the road test. With the backlog of students seeking behind-the-wheel driving lessons, Hammett said he could see students perhaps getting lessons up to twice a week.
“We’ll let kids speed that up a bit,” Hammett said.
Fadness has about 30 instructors, providing lessons from Superior to Whitehall to River Falls. He estimates that means 1,000 to 1,200 hours of behind-the-wheel instruction time each month.
“We’ll be 1,800 to 2,000 hours behind,” Fadness said. “So, it’s figuring out how to add those hours back. It will be a trying two or three months, getting ourselves back above water.”
Fadness has added some more vehicles to his fleet. Normally, an instructor would work a six-hour day behind the wheel. Fadness said he anticipates they will switch to eight- or nine-hour days to get more students behind the wheel. He expects to be busy throughout the entire summer, catching up on the time lost at the end of March, all of April, and most of May.
“We’re excited to go,” Fadness said.
Usually, a car would contain four people during driving lessons: the instructor and three students. Because of COVID-19 concerns, both Hammett and Fadness said they plan to limit the number of people to three, with just one person in the backseat.
Hammett has owned his driving school for two years. He said the company has been getting by with the online classroom instructional lessons.
“They mix in slides and videos, and it stops and asks questions,” Hammett said. “It’s pretty close to the classroom experience. That keeps us afloat, thankfully. We’re going to have pent-up demand. So, it’s delayed revenue, not lost revenue.”
Spring time is usually the busiest time of the year for driving schools, after snow melts and it stays sunnier later into the evening.
“It’s driver’s education season; it begins in mid-March when they get back from spring break,” Fadness said.
Since the shutdown in mid-March, Fadness said he has issued a few refunds to people who couldn’t get their behind-the-wheel instructional time. Hammett said he didn’t have any requests for refunds.
“Everyone wants their licenses,” Hammett said.